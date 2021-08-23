Officials Seek To Tackle Spike In Long Island

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WITH a reported spike of COVID-19 cases on Long Island, officials are taking measures to try to control the situation.

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Long Island by Ministry of Health officials on August 20. This comes after a local daily reported there were some concerns about COVID-19 cases on the island not being officially recorded by health officials.

In a post to his Facebook page on Friday, Adrian Gibson — the Free National Movement’s incumbent for Long Island — said steps were being taken to ensure the safety of residents as he acknowledged their concerns about the virus’ spread.

He said COVID-19 detection and treatment supplies on Long Island have been restocked.

“I was informed that a challenge arose as certain supplies — such as swabs — had expired. The CMO advised me that going forward corrective measures are being undertaken to ensure that this does not recur. A similar plan is being executed to ensure that there is continued awareness of stock levels of oxygen on the island,” Mr Gibson said.

He added that additional oxygen tanks were shipped to the island last week and additional swabs have been sent to the island.

“Both the PCR and rapid antigen tests can be undertaken as both are available. A system is in place to send swabs via mail boat or air carrier – whichever the Ministry of Health deems necessary,” he said. “Further supplies of intravenous fluids, personal protective equipment and various other items have been shipped to the island.”

He said testing and contact tracing of suspect and confirmed cases will occur and added that he has been assured that more vaccines will be available for the community soon.

Yesterday, The Tribune spoke with some residents who said they are keeping alert about increasing cases there. “My wife and I are both fully vaccinated and to be honest with you, the only places we go is from home to church. As a matter of fact, we just came from church, and everyone wears their mask. I read on WhatsApp about the ten cases, but I don’t go anywhere,” said Luther Edgecombe.

“Definitely there has been concern because you don’t know why these people were involved so it would be a concern but it’s not fear so to speak because as far as I’ve been concerned, everyone has been following the protocols.”

As of August 20, Long Island had 41 confirmed cases.