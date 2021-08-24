30k May Be Voting In Early Poll

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Parliamentary Commissioner Lavado Duncanson announced yesterday that the advanced poll for the next general election will be held on September 9 - with about 30,000 people eligible to take part.

Speaking during a virtual press conference, Mr Duncanson said about 30,000 people are eligible to cast an early vote this election cycle, including people aged 65 and older.

“Such persons comprise 26,000 eligible voters,” he said. “However, out of the 26,000 it is estimated that on the islands of Grand Bahama and New Providence, approximately 20,000 individuals will apply or could possibly apply for the advanced polls.”

Other eligible voters include disabled people, students studying abroad, embassy workers, staff members of the Ministry of Tourism, Bahamas Maritime Authority, high commission or other foreign mission staff of The Bahamas as well as their spouses among others.

However, residents on the Family Islands will not be able to participate in the advanced poll. Nor will any special provisions be made for people currently under quarantine or who have tested positive for COVID-19.

When asked about voting plans for those affected by COVID-19 yesterday, Mr Duncanson only said the department will follow what is stipulated by the law.

“The laws are clear,” he stressed. “The Parliamentary Election Act is clear. The parameters in which elections are conducted in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas up to this date is outlined in the act and so at this time, the Parliamentary Registration Department is mandated by law to facilitate the election process in accordance with the Parliamentary Election Act.

“At this time, that is the means by which the Parliamentary Registration Department is empowered to conduct a general election within the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Speaking generally about the application process, the acting commissioner said the applications for advanced poll will be made available online and in-person at the department’s various walk-up sites.

“Our walk-up centre includes…the Parliamentary Registration Department’s [site at the] Cable Beach Post Office, the main Post Office [in] Town Centre Mall in addition to Elizabeth Estates Post Office,” Mr Duncanson said.

“On the island of Grand Bahama, there are two locations designated as walk-up centres for advanced poll applications. That includes the Parliamentary Registration Department sub office in Freeport, Grand Bahama as well as the Grand Lucayan Lodge.”

Eligible voters can apply online at www.elections.gov.bs or www.mygateway.gov.bs.

The deadline for applications for the advanced poll in New Providence and Grand Bahama is September 4. However, those voting overseas have until August 27.

As it relates to advanced polling stations, Mr Duncanson said nine sites have been identified in New Providence and four in Grand Bahama.

Voting sites identified in New Providence include H O Nash, C R Walker High School, Doris Johnson High School, C I Gibson High School, Government High School, Sadie Curtis High School, Garvin Tynes Primary School, C V Bethel High School, Anatol Rodgers High School and Gambier Primary.

As for Grand Bahama, Mr Duncanson said eligible voters in the respective constituencies will be able to vote at St Georges High School gymnasium, Jack Hayward Senior High School gym, Eight Mile Rock High School Gym and Jack Hayward Junior High School.

With the opening of these additional sites, Mr Duncanson said officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of the chaotic scenes that were seen in the 2017 advanced poll.

According to Mr Duncanson, the existing register currently has 194,547 voters. Of this figure, some 20,400 people are new voters.

However, he said the total figure is “subject to change” as clean up exercises of the register are still ongoing.

Asked about efforts to modernise the election process, Mr Duncanson revealed that while a biometrics card is on the “agenda”, it will not be implemented for this current election cycle.

This comes as the country is grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Yesterday, Mr Duncanson maintained officials will continue to follow the health protocols and enforce all the current COVID-19 preventative measures.

He said: “There are ongoing discussions with health officials all in an effort to ensure that we are able to clearly communicate to the public all of the health and safety measures that are continuously being discussed with the view of communicating such positions to the public so at this time, all of the health and safety requirements that have been established will be adhered to in addition to the discussions that are ongoing with health officials at this time so we can clearly outline all of the health and safety measures that are being discussed.”

The next general election is set for Thursday, September 16.