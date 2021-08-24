‘Help In Race To Save Me From Becoming Wheelchair Bound’

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A COMMUNITY activist who has dedicated his time to helping inner city areas is now seeking the public’s assistance in helping him pay for “life-changing” surgery he needs to avoid becoming wheelchair bound.

Shyan Chipman, the son of the late Bahamian entertainer John “Chippie” Chipman, is now in a race against time to raise $16,000 for a medical procedure to correct his spinal decompression diagnosis.

He told The Tribune he discovered he had developed the condition six years ago and has been on crutches ever since. He said if he is unable to secure the funds needed for the crucial operation, his condition will decline with time.

“My injury is considered over-time and it will deem me wheelchair bound as time carries,” he explained. “With my situation, I’ve been on crutches now for six years, but I’ve found out with surgery, therapy and time I can regain my independence which is the best news I’ve had in a long time. Unfortunately, due to the times, I cannot really afford the $16,000 cost which will get the surgery done and give me a gift that I think is just as good as life once again.”

Despite the difficulties, Mr Chipman has not allowed his current condition to defeat him. He said since he is unable to work at a regular job, he has “thrust” himself into community work to occupy the time he has on his hands.

“I did what I knew, which was being an influential person in the community,” he stated. “And I used that to not only help the kids, but I went around and personally got information on all of the seniors in the Centreville and Bain and Grants Town areas. And what I did was I approached outside organisations, especially last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With their feeding programmes, most of them would drop off their donations to the big organisations, but what I did was I gave them an outlet to come into the inner city and identify those that could not move around, that were down in age and physically challenged. I even went to Graycliff...and they jumped on board and we gave out about 2,500 plates and organised about 200 boxes of groceries.”

Mr Chipman said he used the knowledge he already had to bring “big organisations” to the inner cities and introduce them to the seniors and large families that were in desperate need of assistance there.

He continued: “Not only that, but the kids in the Centreville area don’t really have much to do during the summer months and you know when they’re idle, these are the kinds of kids that will get into anything.

“So I, along with the Bahamas National Football Association, created a soccer programme and we want to take the programme to other hard-hit areas because a lot of crime and gang violence and drugs are prevalent there. We’re going to have teams made up of kids from Kemp Road and Bain and Grants Town, but right now we’re in Centreville and we have 50 kids that we’ve started with.”

Mr Chipman said in addition to his community work, he also serves as the spokesperson for the Bahamas National Council for people with disabilities.

“I am an advocate for not only the poor, but for the disabled as well,” he said. “I love doing what I do as a community leader, so I’m just asking for the public’s assistance or help from anybody I may not be able to reach out to personally, who may remember me or remember the good work that I do in the community.”

Mr Chipman also reflected on the vast contributions his father made to the culture of the country.

“Being the son of the late great John Chipman is truly a blessing as well. My dad has done so much for the country and done so much for so many people that as time goes on, when you meet people, everybody can give you a story of coming across his path or through his Junkanoo camp. So, I’m appealing not only to my countrymen, but I’m appealing to my Junkanoo men as well. It would be great if anyone could help, any assistance from anyone is greatly appreciated”.

Those interested in lending a hand can contact Mr Chipman at 825-4075 and 826-4075 for more information.