As Mother And Son Die Within 24 Hours: ‘No Ifs, Ands, Buts Or Maybes About It. Absolutely Get Vaccinated. So Many People Have Died In This Past Month’, You Absolutely Must Get Vaccinated.’’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FAMILY is grieving after losing their mother and brother to COVID-19 just a day apart.

Blyth Bailey, a bubbly church-loving mother-of-four and grandmother to seven, loved watching movies, cracking jokes and attending Mount Tabor Church with her close-knit family.

_ Advertisement

But after a brief fight with COVID-19, she died on Saturday – one day before her 36-year-old son also succumbed to the disease.

Left behind are stunned and heartbroken relatives, several of whom are battling COVID-19 as well and have been in and out of hospital with serious symptoms of the disease.

Mrs Bailey, 62, was an insurance company worker. She and her son, Police Sergeant Nathaniel Bailey, thought they could beat the virus with a regimen of vitamins, bush medicine and rest.

They never imagined their condition would deteriorate so quickly, according to daughter and sister, Alicia Bailey, who said yesterday: “We are overwhelmed right now.”

Ms Bailey, 27, said their nightmare began when she and her brother felt scratchy throats earlier this month.

The grandchildren, ages seven, five, two and one, began to show signs of illness soon after but the family did not immediately seek medical attention.

“We sprung into action and tried to medicate,” Ms Bailey said. “We didn’t have the money to get everyone tested.

“My sister was the first to go to the hospital, but she came out. And then my brother went but he never got released from the hospital, and then my mom died Saturday, followed by my brother (on Sunday), and that was on my dad’s birthday. My brother had gotten airlifted to the States on Friday night and was in stable condition over there before he deteriorated.”

In total, at least six members of the Bailey family have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks: Ms Bailey, her mother, her brother, her sister-in-law, her sister and her brother-in-law.

Ms Bailey said her 73-year-old father hasn’t been tested, but has symptoms of the disease.

Mrs Bailey had diabetes; her son had no known comorbidities, according to Ms Bailey, a science teacher at Government High School.

In the days before she died, the Bailey family matriarch seemed fine.

“She was having dance parties with her grandkids,” Ms Bailey said.

On Saturday, however, she became concerned with her mother’s breathing.

“The day before she died I was just in the hospital for COVID, so that morning I noticed her breathing started to get hard,” she said. “When I saw that and I felt her fingers cold, I said I need to take your sugar because I think what happened to me is happening to you. We were flushing and doing our best, but it just got worse and at that point she didn’t want to go to the hospital.

“She said if it gets worse then she would go. I told her you have to go to the hospital because your fingers are also turning blue. I told her you either go in an ambulance or in the car. She was struggling to breathe while taking her to the car. I told her you need to fight for your grandchildren.

“When I called the ambulance, all ambulances were out. She was eight steps away from being in the car, but she collapsed just right on the porch. She was pronounced dead at 2.14pm.”

Ms Bailey and her 31-year-old sister have been in and out of hospital recently.

“It isn’t just get better and done,” she said. “You will relapse every other day. You will feel better then your condition deteriorates. The nights are always the worst with fevers and constant sweating.”

Ms Bailey said only her eldest brother, who is 48-years-old, has been vaccinated in the family.

“There was an awkward period when the vaccines went out and we were applying for appointments, but they got taken too quickly,” she said. “We were supposed to take the vaccine on Friday past, but we came down with COVID so we couldn’t take the vaccine.”

She said getting vaccinated is “absolutely” important and warned people the Delta variant, the presence of which has not been officially confirmed in The Bahamas, is “no joke”.

“If you are not vaccinated and you go to vote for election, just know what will happen next,” she said, adding that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis should postpone the election date.

“There is no ifs, ands buts or maybes about it. Absolutely get vaccinated. So many people have died in the past week, this past month, you absolutely must get vaccinated.”