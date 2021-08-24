As Mother And Son Die Within 24 Hours: ‘No Ifs, Ands, Buts Or Maybes About It. Absolutely Get Vaccinated. So Many People Have Died In This Past Month’, You Absolutely Must Get Vaccinated.’’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
A FAMILY is grieving after losing their mother and brother to COVID-19 just a day apart.
Blyth Bailey, a bubbly church-loving mother-of-four and grandmother to seven, loved watching movies, cracking jokes and attending Mount Tabor Church with her close-knit family.
But after a brief fight with COVID-19, she died on Saturday – one day before her 36-year-old son also succumbed to the disease.
Left behind are stunned and heartbroken relatives, several of whom are battling COVID-19 as well and have been in and out of hospital with serious symptoms of the disease.
Mrs Bailey, 62, was an insurance company worker. She and her son, Police Sergeant Nathaniel Bailey, thought they could beat the virus with a regimen of vitamins, bush medicine and rest.
They never imagined their condition would deteriorate so quickly, according to daughter and sister, Alicia Bailey, who said yesterday: “We are overwhelmed right now.”
Ms Bailey, 27, said their nightmare began when she and her brother felt scratchy throats earlier this month.
The grandchildren, ages seven, five, two and one, began to show signs of illness soon after but the family did not immediately seek medical attention.
“We sprung into action and tried to medicate,” Ms Bailey said. “We didn’t have the money to get everyone tested.
“My sister was the first to go to the hospital, but she came out. And then my brother went but he never got released from the hospital, and then my mom died Saturday, followed by my brother (on Sunday), and that was on my dad’s birthday. My brother had gotten airlifted to the States on Friday night and was in stable condition over there before he deteriorated.”
In total, at least six members of the Bailey family have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks: Ms Bailey, her mother, her brother, her sister-in-law, her sister and her brother-in-law.
Ms Bailey said her 73-year-old father hasn’t been tested, but has symptoms of the disease.
Mrs Bailey had diabetes; her son had no known comorbidities, according to Ms Bailey, a science teacher at Government High School.
In the days before she died, the Bailey family matriarch seemed fine.
“She was having dance parties with her grandkids,” Ms Bailey said.
On Saturday, however, she became concerned with her mother’s breathing.
“The day before she died I was just in the hospital for COVID, so that morning I noticed her breathing started to get hard,” she said. “When I saw that and I felt her fingers cold, I said I need to take your sugar because I think what happened to me is happening to you. We were flushing and doing our best, but it just got worse and at that point she didn’t want to go to the hospital.
“She said if it gets worse then she would go. I told her you have to go to the hospital because your fingers are also turning blue. I told her you either go in an ambulance or in the car. She was struggling to breathe while taking her to the car. I told her you need to fight for your grandchildren.
“When I called the ambulance, all ambulances were out. She was eight steps away from being in the car, but she collapsed just right on the porch. She was pronounced dead at 2.14pm.”
Ms Bailey and her 31-year-old sister have been in and out of hospital recently.
“It isn’t just get better and done,” she said. “You will relapse every other day. You will feel better then your condition deteriorates. The nights are always the worst with fevers and constant sweating.”
Ms Bailey said only her eldest brother, who is 48-years-old, has been vaccinated in the family.
“There was an awkward period when the vaccines went out and we were applying for appointments, but they got taken too quickly,” she said. “We were supposed to take the vaccine on Friday past, but we came down with COVID so we couldn’t take the vaccine.”
She said getting vaccinated is “absolutely” important and warned people the Delta variant, the presence of which has not been officially confirmed in The Bahamas, is “no joke”.
“If you are not vaccinated and you go to vote for election, just know what will happen next,” she said, adding that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis should postpone the election date.
“There is no ifs, ands buts or maybes about it. Absolutely get vaccinated. So many people have died in the past week, this past month, you absolutely must get vaccinated.”
Comments
SP 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
This is so, sad. But do the vaccines actually work?
JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America and the world.
Israel reported 9,831 new diagnosed cases on Tuesday, a hairbreadth away from the worst daily figure ever recorded in the country—10,000—at the peak of the third wave. More than 350 people have died of the disease in the first three weeks of August.
In a Sunday press conference, the directors of seven public hospitals announced that they could no longer admit any coronavirus patients. With 670 COVID-19 patients requiring critical care, their wards are overflowing and staff are at breaking point.
Dr. Bethel from Freeport offered a simple prevention protocol that works but the government aren't allowed to consider it. Someone has a lot of blood on their hands!!!
JokeyJack 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
Blah blah blah. I hear pharmacies selling out of earplugs.
Honestman 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
More and more people are dying in The Bahamas from COVID - 19 and the tragedy is that most of these deaths are preventable. How many deaths of loved ones is it going to take before Bahamians realise that getting vaccinated is the best form of protection against this deadly virus? America is now advising against travel to our islands. The UK has recently put Jamaica on its Red list and The Bahamas will follow shortly at this rate. Our hospitals are overwhelmed. SP asks if these vaccines really work? Well as far as I can determine there have been NO deaths from COVID here in The Bahamas of fully vaccinated persons. So if you want to play Russian Roulette by continuing to delay vaccination then go ahead but you had better live a VERY sheltered life because this virus is everywhere. Good luck.
tribanon 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
"Well as far as I can determine there have been NO deaths from COVID here in The Bahamas of fully vaccinated persons."
How are you in any better position than the rest of us to make such a determination @Honestman?
Public health officials around the world under pressure from governments and big pharma would have all of us believe there have been no COVID-19 deaths among the vaccinated. But most of us now know that simply cannot be true because of (1) the exponential waning effect of the vaccines that begins about 3 months after getting jabbed, (2) the reduced efficacy of the vaccines in fighting the more dominant and virulent Delta variant, and (3) the ever increasing number of infection 'break throughs' among the vaccinated.
newcitizen 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Get outside, take a walk on the beach, there is a world outside. Stop wasting your life sh*tposting on the tribune.
tribanon 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
You must be a neanderthal if you think everyone posting comments to this website must be indoors when doing so. lol
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
I think you missed what SP was saying. In Israel where vaccinates rates are high, fully vaccinated persons are being hospitalized and are dying. Its a cautionary tale for us. Vaccinate but do not adopt an arrogant attitude that if youre vaccinated youre immune, hospitalization and death might be less likely in your case which is great but you could also end up being counted among the "likely". so everybody, not just unvaccinated, need to act like they at risk. Added to that the govt needs to start acting like every Bahamian is vulnerable vaccinated or not and anyone crossing the border is a potential threat
ConchFretter 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Agree with ThisisOurs. Vaccinations are like seat belts. 1) they decrease the risk for serious injury/illness and death but they are not foolproof. 2) someone dying in a car crash while wearing a seat belt is not proof that seatbelts do not work 3) just because you have a seat belt does not mean you can drive recklessly -- drive safely regardless.
JokeyJack 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Yes, most of the deaths are preventable except that WORLDWIDE a decision has been made to obstruct and even outlaw medication. Persons are given ONE option and ONE option only - vaccination. Does anyone know ANY other disease or affliction that has only one option for treatment - as in, take this thing and do not take anything else? Take NyQuil but do not take aspirin? Take Adalat but do not take aspirin? Put a cast on a broken limb, but do not reset the bone in place first? Put peroxide on a cut but do not cover it with a bandaid afterward? Do any of those examples make any sense? If not, then why does the current one make sense?
tribanon 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
A sad story indeed. One can only begin to wonder how many lives have been and will be lost as a result of our very dysfunctional and under-resourced public health system. And to think the leader of our country lays claim to being a 'well-trained and qualified' medical doctor. COVID-19 patients with good medical insurance coverage who receive treatment at Doctors Hospital seem to have much better outcomes on average.
We can expect to see many more stories like this one on the front page of The Tribune between now and September 16. The Tribune is now engaged in an all out scaremongering campaign to dissuade as many unvaccinated voters as possible from showing up at the polls on election day. The second to last paragraph of the above 'news' article really says it all.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
"COVID-19 patients with good medical insurance coverage who receive treatment at Doctors Hospital seem to have much better outcomes on average."
Probably true. Would be a good data angle to investigate. Was told from march last year, try to stay out of PMH, if you go in and have to go on a ventilator....And that doesnt say all the doctors are bad. It just says you might be unlucky one night and be assigned to Cobalt. And who will bat an eye if a COVID patient dies?
John 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
Several of the vaccines manufacturers are admitting that the vaccines are becoming more ineffective against the Delta strains of the virus and, unfortunately, expect more breakthrough cases as more people become vaccinated. FORTUNATELY, FORTUNATELY, some of the highest vaccinated countries, including the UK, are finally managing to bend their curves and see new numbers of corona cases starting to come down. This may be just a temporary decline or it can be a strong indication that the Delta, which is thus far the mostinfectious and most deadly strain can be beaten. It is unfortunate that lives are being lost in this fashion where several members of a family are meeting an untimely demise. But again the public needs to be reminded that even after being vaccinated, they must continue to follow other safety protocols, even amongst family members. It’s sad that the powers that be continue to put blame and guilt trips on unvaccinated people.
GodSpeed 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
BE AFRAID
TalRussell 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Forgive me for asking Jesus — give us more details about the wickedness role — if — some local church's spiritual leaders have played in — misusing your words — be justifying separating the congregations' sheeps from the goats may be why some members' flock remains unvaccinated. — Yes?
John 15 minutes ago
‘ For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; 39and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. 40Two men will be in the field; one will be taken and the other left. 41Two women will be grinding with a hand mill; one will be taken and the other left.’
TalRussell 4 minutes ago
@ComradeJohn, do, please place me on Must Alert — Two Woman's will be grinding segment, — Yes?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID