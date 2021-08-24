Online Classes Are Here To Stay

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AS students prepare to return to the classrooms, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said it is likely that online learning will be the dominant model of instruction for the new school year if infection rates continue to climb and the nation’s healthcare system remains overwhelmed.

Mr Lloyd said the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have changed the face of education in the country, forcing parents, students and educators to adapt.

“In this time of COVID-19, the way we deliver education has had to change, because it is directly linked to the prevailing public health situation in our nation,” Mr Lloyd said during a televised address last night.

“The ministry’s operating theme is ‘Safety First, Education Always’ especially now. In all of our decisions, the bottom-line consideration is the health and safety of our students, administrators, principals, teachers, staff, guests and the public who visit our premises. On this, there can and never will be a compromise.”

He spoke after the Ministry of Education announced on Friday that all public schools will now open with a virtual learning format in response to the current resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The ministry has also advised private schools to similarly adopt the virtual learning model and warned any school wishing to open with face-to-face learning will have to seek permission from the Ministry of Education

Yesterday, Mr Lloyd said while in-person learning will always be the preferred method of teaching, it is not the safest practice at this time given the nation’s worsening COVID-19 crisis.

“It is now an indisputable fact that the country’s health resources, both public and private, are fully maximised,” he said. “While our schools are generally safe, with a health care system already under severe strain, the ministry considers that, out of an abundance of caution regarding containment of the possible spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Education considers that online instruction is best at this time to assist this country in reducing the chances of experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.”

He called on parents to be understanding of their decision and bear with officials.

Mr Lloyd also said while the new school term will begin with remote learning, it may transition to a blended model over time if the situation improves in the country.

He added that some islands might resume with face-to-face learning sooner than others depending on infection rates.

“As we did during the last academic year, the return to face-to-face instruction will depend on local conditions on each island. Schools on small island communities may return to face-to-face learning sooner than other islands, if the health officials deem it safe to do so,” Mr Lloyd said.

“The Ministry of Education will continue to monitor closely the state of this ever-evolving public health challenge to determine when it is safe for our students to return to our campuses.

“Just to note, if the infection rates and challenges to our healthcare system continue without respite, online learning will probably dominate the way we deliver instruction in this upcoming school year.”

Mr Lloyd also spoke on the readiness of public schools for when in-person learning resumes. The issue has a major point of concern for the Bahamas Union of Teachers in recent weeks.

Yesterday, he said: “Be assured that all schools have the adequate signage installed on campus and have been outfitted with an adequate supply of sanitation and cleaning equipment to maintain a healthy and safe learning environment.”

He wished all students and teachers a safe and productive school year and also urged them to keep pressing on despite challenges of COVID-19. He also appealed to parents to remain active in their child’s school life.