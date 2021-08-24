Parties Say Blueprints Are ‘In The Works’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WITH the 2021 general election less than a month away, major political parties say blueprints of their plans are in the works and will soon be released.

Yesterday, the Progressive Liberal Party said it plans to release its platform on candidates Nomination Day - which is this Friday, August 27.

The party’s Blueprint for Change, which also includes an economic plan, is a vision for a more dynamic, more resilient and more inclusive nation, PLP officials say.

Following the candidate nominations, the PLP will release its blueprint and will also formally introduce all of its candidates whom they said are “ready to make a difference from day one.”

“The country faces very significant challenges, but the current government has never presented the nation with a comprehensive plan to address the health or economic crisis,” the party said. “Instead, we see the same pattern again and again – a failure to plan, then chaos and crisis and then last-minute, insufficient attempts to cope.”

The party also has a plan for its first 100 days in office, The Tribune was told yesterday.

The Free National Movement is also expected in the coming days to make the details public of its five-year plan should it successfully be returned to office.