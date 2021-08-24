U.S. Steps Up Bahamas’ Alert Level Over Covid

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE United States has moved its travel advisory for The Bahamas to level four: Do not travel.

A US Embassy press notice yesterday said: “The Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas. We are committed to providing US citizens with the most up-to-date information to keep US citizens informed when they are abroad.

“As travellers face ongoing risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department Travel Advisory system closely reflects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) science-based travel health notices that outline current health issues affecting travellers’ health.

“The CDC updated its travel health notice for The Bahamas to level four on August 23, 2021 based on its data-based analysis and monitoring of case numbers from around the globe; the CDC update was a significant factor in the State Department also updating its travel advisory for The Bahamas to a level four.

“In general, the CDC recommends that US citizens not travel internationally until they are fully vaccinated. Moreover, even fully vaccinated travellers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants, and we recommend US citizens delay travel unless absolutely necessary. If US citizens do travel, we urge them to follow all CDC recommendations before, during, and after travel.”

A level four travel notice means Americans are advised to avoid travelling to this country.

Haiti, Kosovo, Lebanon, Morocco and Saint Maarten were other countries whose travel advisory levels were increased yesterday.

The Bahamas’ travel advisory was last increased to level four in April.

Darrin Woods, Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union president, said at the time that the advisory could not have come at a worse time as industry workers were looking forward to an uptick in visitor arrivals at this time of year.

The CDC lowered The Bahamas to a less serious level three travel health notice in June.