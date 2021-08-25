Cabinet Members Defend Early Election Call By Pm

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL Cabinet ministers yesterday defended Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ decision to call an early election against criticism that it could further exacerbate the existing COVID crisis.

The ministers insisted an election could still be held safely provided all the health protocols are followed.

“We have the requisite health protocols in place and at the end of the day, the only thing that needs to happen is folks need to continue to adhere to the health protocols,” Health Minister Renward Wells said before going to a Cabinet meeting.

“The Ministry of Health is also now looking at protocols that we’re actually going to have inside the polling station, the sanitisation of pencils and other things and other pieces of utensils and the other apparatus that’s going to be used... So, we’re going to have a very defined way that someone actually comes in and voted and sanitises to ensure that there is no continued spread of the COVID virus that the country is currently [experiencing].”

Preparations for an early election come as the third wave of the COVID-19 crisis intensifies in the country, with more than 2,500 cases confirmed for this month alone.

And with thousands expected to gather at the polls on Election Day, there has been increasing concern the situation could lead to further COVID-19 spread.

Asked if there are any alternative plans as it relates to voters dipping their finger in the ink while voting to limit further spread, Mr Wells only said there will still be strict enforcement of current COVID rules like sanitisation, etc.

“At the end of the day, folks are actually going to be able to sanitise before they actually dip their finger in the ink. We’re going to ensure that you have that 70 percent alcohol sanitisation which is going to sit for a couple of seconds before you actually put your finger inside of the ink,” the Health Minister said.

“So, that will limit the opportunity for the spread of any potential virus, but, like I said, all of this is being looked at in regard to how we’re going to continue to conduct the kind of safe working environment for the people.”

Since Dr Minnis’ announcement of a snap election next month, some have called the move “ill timed.”

Addressing those concerns yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Works Minister Desmond Bannister said it was important for the government to have an election in the shortest time possible so the next administration could create a new mandate to address the challenges ahead.

“It’s very important to have the election in the shortest possible period of time,” Mr Bannister said yesterday. “It’s important for the government to have a mandate on what we’re doing, and Bahamian people could say what they want in governance, but it is also important for it to be as short as possible and that’s what we’re doing.

“In the shortest possible time, we have imposed restrictions for the health and safety of Bahamians, and I urge everyone to follow and comply with those restrictions for the health of everybody who we come into contact with.”

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Marvin Dames had this to say to critics: “For those persons saying now is not the best time then tell us when the best time is?”

He also conceded that the virus will be with us for a long time, adding that there is no good time to call an election as circumstances may be worse next year.

“There are what, six or eight different variants out there and according to some persons, health professionals globally they will tell you that we expect to be living with COVID maybe for the next two plus years, so when is a good time?” Mr Dames questioned.

“There are persons out there who would come and say these things, but they can’t offer you any sensible alternative so if this is not a good time, when is a good time? It is what it is…Who knows what next year will bring. It might be worse than this time.”

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said he didn’t believe it would make much difference if the election were called at a later date and also said he believed the vote could still be held safely.

“I’m of the view that we are deploying safe protocols. Certainly, when I campaign, I only use vaccinated persons. I socially distance and I talk from afar…and I think that we could conduct it safely and I’m certainly using those strategies in my campaigning.”

The election is set for September 16.