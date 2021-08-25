Crisis’ Toll On Non-Covid Patients

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands believes some people who have sought medical care for non-COVID-19 illnesses in the public healthcare system have probably suffered and died due to the strain the virus has had on resources.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Dr Sands said various issues have made it difficult to treat cases at Princess Margaret Hospital as there continues to be “no room at the inn” there.

It has come down to triaging patients and making decisions that may not always end up with a positive outcome, Dr Sands said.

He was asked if people seeking care were being turned away as the worst health crisis in the country’s history rages on.

Deaths, not just those related to COVID-19, appeared to have increased recently, as seen in The Tribune’s obituaries that have published full 48-page editions along with surplus pages for several weeks now. In the previous months, the obituary section has also been fully subscribed.

“This ain’t got nothing to do with insurance,” Dr Sands said. “Whether you have insurance or don’t have insurance right now the inn is full. So, this has to do with bed availability, a reduction in services, the availability of nurses and the impact on certain physicians being out sick.

“So, right now it is very difficult to get certain types of cases done and to admit certain patients unless they are critically ill and even then, you know we have critically ill patients who are trying to get in hospital particularly from the Family Islands and we can’t bring them in.”

In some instances, he said a patient may be sent home to monitor their condition or simply wait until the hospital is able to accommodate their care.

“I mean you basically try to do triage to determine what is the most effective use of scarce resources and sometimes you get it right and sometimes you don’t,” Dr Sands said.

“Dr [Charles] Diggiss, [Doctors Hospital chief executive officer] has been very vocal on this matter as well and he says that they’ve had to make difficult decisions about who goes on a ventilator, who doesn’t go on a ventilator and that doesn’t only apply to COVID patients that applies to all the patients.

“So, let me give you an example. I took care of a gentleman with a very serious injury yesterday. There are no ICU beds in the hospital. Any other time that I would have taken care of him there would be absolutely no doubt that he had to go to the intensive care unit.

“There were no intensive care unit beds. This patient was critically injured, and we had to manage out of the intensive care unit. Now fortunately he survived, but that speaks to the handicap that has been placed not just on the public healthcare system but on the healthcare system period.”

He continued: “If you come in with a chest pain now you may end up being sent home even though you are having a heart attack because the system doesn’t have the capacity to function at the level that it ideally functions and so are you having patients suffer or die as a result of the impact of COVID? The answer is probably yes.

“And you can only do the best that you can do, and this is very, very frustrating for staff. For instance, if you have a standard nurse to patient ratio in a given area and you say that on such and such a ward, we do one to five, one to six, one to three, one to two, nowadays that’s gone. All of those ratios at times will have to be stretched because you only have so many nurses and they can only work so many hours and so if you have somebody who is working 10 straight 16-hour shifts at some point in time she has to go home and rest.

“So, what are you gonna do? You will do the best that you can.”