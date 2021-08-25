Davis Sets ‘Debate Me’ Challenge

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis has challenged Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to a national debate before next month’s general election.

However, Free National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer immediately shrugged off the challenge.

He said there was no need for Dr Minnis to debate Mr Davis whose record, he said, only proves his failed representation of Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador for more than 20 years.

“There is no need for a debate,” Mr Culmer said. “When you have been representing an island for 25 years and have done nothing, how can you want to represent the country?

“I won’t allow the PM to sit down and waste time with Brave.”

In a press statement yesterday, Mr Davis said in order for voters to make an informed choice, the spotlight should be shone on the people vying to represent them.

“When he called a snap election last week, the Prime Minister said that the country needs to choose which leader it believes can lead us out of the present crisis,” he said.

“I agree. We need a reset. And so today I have written to Hubert Minnis, challenging him to a public debate. Elections are all about choice and to make an informed choice, voters need to shine a spotlight on those who seek to represent them.

“They need to scrutinise closely the solutions being proposed and they need to have faith that the promises made will be kept. So, let’s have a debate. Around the world, debates are considered an essential component of a healthy democracy. And so, I say to the Prime Minister, let’s put the choice squarely in front of the Bahamian people.

“Come and debate me. Let’s answer the tough questions. Show up and put your track record and your plans before the Bahamian people. I will gladly do the same.

“The clock is ticking fast towards Election Day, so we must move quickly. Let’s make the choice real.

“Prime Minister, I am confident that the Bahamian people are ready for a new day. Are you?”