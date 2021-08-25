Former Pms Question Early Election

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said a consistent election date is necessary to ensure people are properly advised and prepared for a general election.

_ Advertisement

He was asked outside the House of Assembly yesterday about Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ decision to call an early election.

“I had one snap election,” he said. “I called [an] election in March of 1997, which was about five months before the end of my term, and thereafter I determined that we ought to move towards a fixed election date as far as possible and I therefore held election in 2002 in May.

“Perry Christie came along and held it in May 2007. I came back and I held it in May 2012. Perry Christie came back, he held it in May 2017.

“I thought the public ought to have a good idea as to when elections are gonna be held. We gave everybody an opportunity to register to vote.”

“We announced in advance, ‘listen, if you want to register to vote in this election, please register by the end of the month or by the 15th’ or whenever it was, and gave people lots of time to be able to register, transfer their votes, etc.”

Asked directly if he backs Dr Minnis’ move, he said: “I only speak for myself. My record I think speaks for itself on the issue.”

Passing legislation to ensure fixed election dates was one of Dr Minnis’ promises in the lead-up to the last election. It is unclear whether Mr Ingraham, who strongly and publicly supported the Free National Movement in 2017, will do so this time.

Asked about the FNM’s prospects for winning the election, he said: “I have no views whatsoever, I have no views.”

Mr Ingraham also said the current surge in COVID-19 cases did not have to happen.

“I am very distressed, very very distressed,” he said. “In my view, it did not have to be this way, it should not have been this way, but here we are, it’s what we got and I think we have to all work to get out of it, but I am very distressed.”

Asked what he would have done differently, he said: “I wouldn’t answer that.”

Like Mr Ingraham, former Prime Minister Perry Christie also spoke to reporters after viewing the body of former Governor General and Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Hanna, whom he called the greatest loss in Bahamian public life since the death of Sir Lynden Pindling.

Mr Christie said he is concerned about how vitriolic politics has become. He said he was surprised Dr Minnis called an early election.

“I assumed he was trying to pre-empt the Speaker, whatever the Speaker was trying to do. I thought he was gonna try to give the country an opportunity to come to grips with the fact that he had a strong programme of vaccination and accelerate that programme over the next four or five months we would be in a better position than we are now. But prime ministers have a right to do that. He’s decided to do that. The Bahamian people have a right, the chance to say yes or no, so he’s exercised his constitutional right. I would not have at this time myself, but that is how we differ.”

He also said job creation is the key to winning an election as the incumbent party.

“In the last 20 years, no one has won a second term,” Mr Christie said. “And I, on reflection, I’ve concluded that unless someone can come in and create 80,000 jobs, they’re not gonna win an election because there’s just too many people in too many different places, particularly young people, who are out of work and have been out of work for a long time. I was a victim of it in terms of elections, Ingraham was a victim of it, I think Minnis will be the victim of that unless he beats back history, but the historical statistic of significance is that in the last 20 years, and this would be 24, no one has won a second term consecutively.”