New Coalition Formed Ahead Of General Election

MEMBERS of the Bahamas Constitution Party, Bahamas Democratic Movement, and some independent candidates have formed a coalition to contest the next general election.

The new group is called the United Coalition.

Independent House Speaker Halson Moultrie is advising the group.

Coalition member Ali McIntosh told The Tribune yesterday they are inviting other third parties to join them in an effort to be a viable opponent to the major political parties — the Free National Movement and the Progressive Liberal Party.

She explained they started with all the parties at the table, but some left the talks.

As for what the public can expect during the election campaign, Ms McIntosh said “powerful, charismatic, exciting, experienced, and mature” individuals.

“Well we expect to put 39 candidates [on the slate] because we are combining the candidates, the BCP and the BDM and some independent candidates….”

Asked what they can offer compared to the two major parties, she replied: “The talent, the energy of righteous men and women who are prepared to govern the nation right and to work on behalf of the Bahamian people – that’s our mandate. We have looked at the PLP. The PLP have governed for many years. The FNM has governed for many years and we’ve seen what they can do.

“What the United Coalition is going to be offering the Bahamian people is a set of people or persons, candidates and a government that will work for the Bahamian people that will make Bahamians a priority in its governance. Our plans are to attempt to balance the budget and to alleviate the debt and the burden of the Bahamian people. A plan that would diversify the Bahamian economy to make sure that the wealth is common and Bahamians can get opportunities in their nation. So that is the plan of both parties and those who are involved.”

She added: “At this point we are bringing the best effort. We’re going to put forth the best candidates. We’re going to put forth all of our energies, all of our resources, our wisdom, our skill to bring to the Bahamian people a new kind of governance and governance that focuses on the people.”