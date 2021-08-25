Sawyer Boy In Hospital With Covid

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

LOCAL comedian Timico “Sawyer Boy” Sawyer has been admitted to hospital suffering from complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

Last week, Mr Sawyer was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital and diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Unfortunately I’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19,” the comedian said in a Facebook post on August 18. “It isn’t an easy battle, but I have professional help guiding me through. Staying positive is a must.”

Just two days later Mr Sawyer posted again on his Facebook page, this time making a joke of his appearance at the time of his admission and directing his fans to watch his comedic acts on YouTube while he is convalescing.

“I glad they didn’t use the actual pic of me being rushed to hospital for COVID-19, cause I did look like that one time James Brown and Katt Williams take them mug shots. I’m fighting the good fight [sic]!”

The Tribune reached out to Mr Sawyer for an update on his illness. He didn’t respond, however, his brother did, simply saying the family does not want to comment, but the public should keep the comedian in their prayers.

Mr Sawyer, the owner of Sawyer Boy Entertainment, is a Bahamian Icon Award and Elevation Award winner. He has been featured in brand projects with KFC, Kalik, Island Luck, Fine Threads, BTC, Friendly Ford and Kanoo, to name a few.

He often says he is just a “Bahamian who loves to make people laugh,” something he discovered at an early age.

After exploring several career paths, his family encouraged him to “do something with his talent”. This is how SawyerBoy TV came about. He also has a TV show on Our TV entitled “The New Sawyerboy Show” and works as a radio personality on Star 106.5FM where he has a show called “The Fix on 106 with Sawyerboy”.

On Monday, Mr Sawyer posted a more sombre note on his Facebook page which read, “Thank you for all the prayers. I appreciate y’all. It’s rough, but I’m holding on.”

It is not known if the entertainer has been vaccinated.