Wells: No Plans To Reimpose Lockdown In Covid Fight

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE calls for stricter COVID-19 measures, Health Minister Renward Wells insisted yesterday the government has no plans to reimpose another COVID-19 lockdown to fight the current surge of infections.

He said officials are instead relying on vaccinations and public adherence to the health measures to bring rising infection rates under control.

This comes as the Progressive Liberal Party said it is putting its drive-in election rallies on hold due to the surge in coronavirus infections.

“My understanding at this point in time is that there isn’t a recommendation for stricter measures other than the recommendation for the Bahamian people to continue to adhere to the measures that are in place,” Mr Wells said before going to a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“The EOC (Emergency Operating Centre) is going to be meeting again tomorrow, Wednesday, where all of the data is going to be looked at again and obviously, recommendations will come out of the EOC meeting and based on those recommendations we have been a very responsive and responsible government in how we have sought to respond to our nation’s circumstances.”

This comes as the third wave of the COVID-19 crisis intensifies.

One top doctor at Princess Margaret Hospital recently described the state of the public healthcare system as being on the brink of collapse. Last week, a local daily also reported that Doctors Hospital is “out of space” and “out of staff” and has reached the point of choosing which patient is placed on a ventilator.

But even as the pandemic worsens, the government has resisted implementing strict restrictions.

According to Mr Wells yesterday, this decision is partially linked to the arrival of vaccines which, he says, points to the way out of the pandemic.

“We have not had a lockdown since we’ve gotten the vaccines in country,” the health minister told reporters. “Now remember, during the first and second wave, the real silver bullet that we had was to lockdown folks among their own family or friends to seek to break the chains of transmission of this virus.

“It was the surest way and that’s why lockdowns took place over the incubation period which was fourteen days. Sometimes we went two incubation periods of 14 days, which is 28, a month. We now have the elixir which ails us which is we have vaccines in country, and we have a plethora of vaccines,”Mr Wells added.

“If you don’t want AstraZeneca, you could get Pfizer. If you don’t want Pfizer, you could get Johnson and Johnson so the Bahamian people have the elixir what ails us as a people and the reason why we have not moved in that direction because we’re expecting that the health protocols along with vaccinations will bring the numbers down to where we can continue to move forward as a society.”

Mr Wells also said he is hopeful more Bahamians will get vaccinated after the US Food and Drug Administration issued its full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

As of August 21, 55,291 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 76,174 people have received one shot.

In a statement yesterday, PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis acknowledged the rise in COVID-19 hospital cases and deaths as he explained why his party is putting drive-in rallies on hold. He noted that doctors and nurses have been sounding the alarm that there is no more room in hospitals.

“We are extremely frustrated that the government did not do more to prepare for a Delta surge in our country,” Mr Davis said.

He said a series of bad decisions have left the country “among the worst off” in the region.

He said the PLP has a 10-point COVID-19 action plan that can be viewed on its website, plpbahamas.org.