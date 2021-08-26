1,500 Apply For Pm’S Housing Initiative

ABOUT 1,500 applications have been received for housing lots in the government’s Prospect Ridge community for young professionals.

The six-week application period opened on July 1 and closed on August 16.

According to the Committee for the Development of Communities for Young Professionals, applications were submitted through the MyGateway portal and were received primarily from New Providence residents as well as a small number of Family Island residents.

“The immense response is a clear affirmation that there is a strong need to provide such opportunities for our young professionals,” said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in a press release.

“Given that the Prospect Ridge community will only have approximately 300 lots, my Cabinet and I have agreed to make appropriate housing lots available in the western district of New Providence to all persons who have applied and meet the criteria which was established by the committee.”

He had previously announced that the government is also proposing to expand the programme to other islands, including Eleuthera, Exuma, Abaco and Andros.

Committee chair, Viana Gardiner, said the application review process is now underway for the Prospect Ridge community.

“At the request of the committee, accounting firms in The Bahamas will conduct an independent first review of the applications,” said Mrs Gardiner.

“This team will identify those applicants who have met the criteria established to participate in the programme, and make random call backs to financial institutions, employers and other information providers to verify application details.”

The application review process will be carried out until September 30.

Applicants should expect communication from October 1-15.

Other elements of the project are also progressing, including the environmental impact assessment that is currently being reviewed by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, a press release noted.