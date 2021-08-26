Cbl Exec. Praises Company’S Healthcare Web Portal

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Cable Bahamas Ltd (CBL) executive yesterday praised the company’s virtual healthcare assistant – “Patch” – as a major tool in helping businesses monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chantelle Sands, the BISX-listed communications provider’s head of Family Island business accounts, told the Andros Business Outlook Patch was for a key tool for both patients and healthcare provider.

Ms Sands said: “Patch is a web portal. It is a virtual healthcare assistant designed to manage and streamline all aspects of staying well in The Bahamas. From symptom checking and private appointment booking, prescription management, telehealth insurance discounts and more.”

Patch is powered by Aliv, CBL’s mobile brand and is mobile friendly. Aliv, as a partner of the “COVID Coalition” decided to build the Patch brand as a solution to healthcare provision and intake in the country.

People can register for their COVID-19 rapid antigen tests through Patch and also make self-assessments on whether they should consult medical assistance if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Ms Sands said: “The indoor pharmacists, the food and beverage businesses, restaurant bars, hotels need a low cost, swift solution they can administer.

“No one is tracking and reporting their staff or patient positive cases to the government, which further creates a gap in case management. So, a solution can be with Patch, which you can get discounted on both tests that are easy to administer and all ages can self register on the portal.”

Once individuals register they can receive their certificates by email making the process as seamless as possible.

“You can protect your staff on top of using the hand sanitizer in the clubs, schools, churches, hotels and entertainment venues like restaurants and bars and provide reasonable confidence that indoor spaces are COVID-free,” Ms Sands added.

Ms Sands also spoke about CBL’s REV TV Biz package for Family Islands where she said, “This product is now much more accessible and it has been launched for the Central Bahamas and Andros, including the southern Bahamas and all islands where there is no fibre infrastructure.

“So internet is not needed for you to have channels. I say upgrade your businesses to have TV services in your establishment.”

While the rest of the country moves towards fibre services, family island customers can still enjoy REV TV services to their businesses without requiring fibre.

Ms Sands, however, urged participants to keep in mind that as the company continues to go digital that there will be a likelihood that fibre services may be a way of life for the company moving forward as it can bring better quality service to customers for a more affordable rate.

“Many businesses still only have landlines. Today you need to have a mobile phone operating in your business as well and so I encourage persons to go digital, get a mobile device or a phone plan,” she added.