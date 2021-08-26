From Connery With Love

A RECENT $100,000 donation by the family of the late Sir Sean Connery is following his wishes and keeping the James Bond star and longtime Bahamas resident’s passion for the performing arts alive.

The Connery family’s generous contribution will go toward a recording studio in Lend a Hand Bahamas’ soon-to-come, second community centre. It will serve as a place for members of the Over-the-Hill and Downtown neighbourhoods to record music, make broadcasts, play and record instruments, tape spoken word and much more.

Lucas Metropulos, a Lend a Hand Bahamas board member, said: “While we are still working on further details, what is confirmed is that the recording studio will have programmes built around the use of the state-of-the-art space and skill up individuals to actually manage the recordings and use of equipment.”

Speaking on behalf of the Connery family, Stephane Connery said, “Our hope is that the recording studio will inspire kids to explore storytelling and their musical passions while refining and furthering these gifts. There are so many talented Bahamians with marvelous voices and musical gifts.”

Mr Connery added, “The existing Lend a Hand Bahamas community centre is a lovely concept but is limited due to space. We hope the new centre will be a much bigger building and will therefore make a huge difference by providing many more opportunities.”

Earlier this year, Lend a Hand Bahamas also received funds to build a reading room and a STEM focused space in the community centre which is coming soon. Just as these rooms will directly support Lend a Hand’s after school and weekend programmes, the recording studio — to be named after the Connery family — will introduce, foster, and advance musical and other performative talents.

Sir Sean, a long-time Bahamas resident, died last year at the age of 90.