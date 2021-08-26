Curfew Changes To Help Abaco Vaccine Demand

DUE to the high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine on Abaco, special provisions have been made to the daily 8pm to 5am curfew to help ensure that all residents who wish to receive the vaccine will have the opportunity, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

In accordance with the latest emergency order amendment, the following people will be permitted to move about beyond 8pm during the curfew today: health care workers and volunteers involved in the administering of the COVID-19 vaccination; any person who can show evidence that he has an appointment to receive the vaccination after 8pm; or any person who can show evidence that they have just come from being vaccinated and is heading to their place of residence.

For the avoidance of doubt, these provisions also apply to persons in line before 8pm waiting to receive the vaccine, OPM said.

The provisions also were in place for those getting vaccinated yesterday.