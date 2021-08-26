Man Shot Dead Near Wulff Road

POLICE are investigating the latest murder in New Providence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said police were alerted to the crime shortly before 5pm yesterday.

The killing happened on Quintine Alley and Wulff Road.

“On arrival of the officers, they were informed of a shooting that occurred where a patron of a business establishment walked out of that business and as he did so two males exited a small Japanese vehicle brandishing firearms and discharged their firearms at him, hitting him several times. Unfortunately, the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

Police are also investigating a shooting on Tuesday that left another New Providence man in hospital.

Shortly after 5pm, police received reports of a shooting that occurred on Water Street in Big Pond. Officers were dispatched and on their arrival at the scene they were directed to a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

His condition is listed as critical.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was outside his residence when a small white vehicle approached. Two men got out of the vehicle armed with firearms and discharged their weapons in his direction, hitting him several times about the body.

Police are investigating both shootings.