Plea To Help ‘Sawyer Boy’ Fight Covid

By TANYA SMITHCARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

FAMILY and friends of local comedian Timico “Sawyer Boy” Sawyer have launched a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help in his healthcare as he battles COVID-19.

Last week, Mr Sawyer was admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital and diagnosed with COVID-19.

A relative has since organised the GoFundMe account for Mr Sawyer with the hope of raising some $50,000 to assist the comedian with his health issues.

“Unfortunately, our dear brother is currently in the hospital fighting severe COVID-19 with pneumonia and needs our help,” the relative wrote. “This fight has been very difficult for him, but we know God will bring him through. We are putting our faith in God that he may heal him so he can continue to be a great dad to his three children and continue to make people laugh. But, we also need monetary support for medical assistance as we are exploring all avenues to ensure he receives the best treatment possible.”

As prayer requests for the well liked comedian made rounds on social media, another funny man and radio personality Inigo “Naughty” Zenicazelaya weighed in, asking the public to pray for Mr Sawyer and all other people affected by COVID-19.

“Hey ya’ll please put a prayer up for my boy Sawyer,” Mr Zenicazelaya said in a voice note. “He is not doing well.”

“Just take time out to put a prayer up for a decent human being and realise that the biggest fight we have right now is COVID and this global pandemic. This political fight will be over in short order and we are going to all be Bahamians again and COVID will still be here regardless of who the government is.

“Please people, please, look at your options of vaccinations. It’s a choice and it’s yours. It’s not mandatory, but look at all the proper information and make the right choice. This is killing us and this is not a time to be politicising anything. We need to live.”

He continued by encouraging the public to consider getting vaccinated.

“There are enough vaccines here for everybody. AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson,” he said. “There is oxygen at the hospitals. They are making arrangements for more beds, but we don’t need to go that route. We need to be more responsible now.

“We need to step in the gap and do what we need to do. This is not political, this is survival for Bahamians. So please pray for my boy Sawyer. Pray for him and everybody else affected by this. The vaccinated, the unvaccinated, everybody affected. This is way bigger than politics now. So please, I implore you, I beg you to put one up for my boy Sawyer.”

It is not known if Mr Sawyer is vaccinated.

Mr Sawyer, the owner of Sawyer Boy Entertainment, is a Bahamian Icon Award and Elevation Award winner.