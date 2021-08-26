Union Leaders Sign Up To Plp: Party Pledges It Will Resolve Issues And Raise Minimum Wage

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

UNION leaders representing more than 200,000 workers in The Bahamas yesterday rejoiced in the possibility of the Progressive Liberal Party becoming the next government following the impending general election.

In anticipation of a PLP electoral win, the umbrella unions — National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas and Trade Union Congress — signed a memorandum of understanding committing the PLP to ensuring that long-standing union issues are resolved and the function of the united unions continues in the best interest of workers.

What is disclosed in this pact the unions made with the PLP has not been detailed to the media as it is pending final ratification by the PLP’s leadership council, however Mr Davis assured attendees yesterday that the document has his full support and he sees no difficulties in having it pass his leadership council.

Speaking during the signing, Obie Ferguson, Trade Union Congress president, suggested that union officials intended to go to every church and urge them to tell their parishioners to vote for the PLP.

“This is indeed a very historic afternoon in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Mr Ferguson said. “We as a grouping the TUC and NCTU have seen the wisdom in putting aside whatever personal differences there may be and to work together as one in the interest of the working people of this great country.

“We have met weeks, months attempting to iron out what we consider to be important essential things for the working people and I can assure all workers, the 200 plus thousand workers in this great country when we disclose to them the terms the proposals the initiatives that we worked out and that we have been able to work out with the Progressive Liberal Party it will be clear to them as to why we are where we are.”

He also said: “In 20 something days we will have a new government and let me assure you we will go to every church in this island, every church in The Bahamas will know the programme that we have agreed in principle with the Progressive Liberal Party, and we will ask them to tell their parishioners this is the way to go.

“This is our country. The Bahamas must be for Bahamians and all those other people who come along, we must make provisions for them too, but our first obligation must be to Bahamians.”

Mr Ferguson expressed disappointment that a number of union issues had not worked in the best interest of workers.

“Atlantis got 90 something percent occupancy and 700 and something workers gone, now you explain that to me,” he said.

“Morton Salt, the Minister of Labour (Dion Foulkes) agreed for 40 weeks’ redundancy. He chaired the meeting. He supervised the meeting. He coordinated the whole event and at the end of the day they offered the workers 26 weeks. I called him. I said ‘minister what is the position?’ His reply to me was the government is looking into it.

“Well, I know there has been a prorogue of the House and I know there has been a dissolution of the House, so I leave that to him to figure out.”

For his part, PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the signing was not a “gimmick” for votes.

He described the signing as “historic.”

“The nation ought not to be surprised or Bahamians everywhere ought not to be surprised because anyone who appreciates the history of this country would recognise that the first government formed after this Majority Rule had at its genesis the labour movement and the leaders of the labour movement at the time.

“Today we are here, and we sign a precatory [agreement] with the two umbrella unions signaling the unification of labour as well. For far too long workers have been subjected to what I call the divide and conquer rule.

“You are always stronger together.”

Mr Davis said the issues faced by workers today were unprecedented, adding the PLP had committed itself to ensuring that minimum wage increased to $250 and that a livable wage was also implemented should the party take office.