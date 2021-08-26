Union Leaders Sign Up To Plp: Party Pledges It Will Resolve Issues And Raise Minimum Wage

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
UNION leaders representing more than 200,000 workers in The Bahamas yesterday rejoiced in the possibility of the Progressive Liberal Party becoming the next government following the impending general election.
In anticipation of a PLP electoral win, the umbrella unions — National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas and Trade Union Congress — signed a memorandum of understanding committing the PLP to ensuring that long-standing union issues are resolved and the function of the united unions continues in the best interest of workers.
What is disclosed in this pact the unions made with the PLP has not been detailed to the media as it is pending final ratification by the PLP’s leadership council, however Mr Davis assured attendees yesterday that the document has his full support and he sees no difficulties in having it pass his leadership council.
Speaking during the signing, Obie Ferguson, Trade Union Congress president, suggested that union officials intended to go to every church and urge them to tell their parishioners to vote for the PLP.
“This is indeed a very historic afternoon in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Mr Ferguson said. “We as a grouping the TUC and NCTU have seen the wisdom in putting aside whatever personal differences there may be and to work together as one in the interest of the working people of this great country.
“We have met weeks, months attempting to iron out what we consider to be important essential things for the working people and I can assure all workers, the 200 plus thousand workers in this great country when we disclose to them the terms the proposals the initiatives that we worked out and that we have been able to work out with the Progressive Liberal Party it will be clear to them as to why we are where we are.”
He also said: “In 20 something days we will have a new government and let me assure you we will go to every church in this island, every church in The Bahamas will know the programme that we have agreed in principle with the Progressive Liberal Party, and we will ask them to tell their parishioners this is the way to go.
“This is our country. The Bahamas must be for Bahamians and all those other people who come along, we must make provisions for them too, but our first obligation must be to Bahamians.”
Mr Ferguson expressed disappointment that a number of union issues had not worked in the best interest of workers.
“Atlantis got 90 something percent occupancy and 700 and something workers gone, now you explain that to me,” he said.
“Morton Salt, the Minister of Labour (Dion Foulkes) agreed for 40 weeks’ redundancy. He chaired the meeting. He supervised the meeting. He coordinated the whole event and at the end of the day they offered the workers 26 weeks. I called him. I said ‘minister what is the position?’ His reply to me was the government is looking into it.
“Well, I know there has been a prorogue of the House and I know there has been a dissolution of the House, so I leave that to him to figure out.”
For his part, PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the signing was not a “gimmick” for votes.
He described the signing as “historic.”
“The nation ought not to be surprised or Bahamians everywhere ought not to be surprised because anyone who appreciates the history of this country would recognise that the first government formed after this Majority Rule had at its genesis the labour movement and the leaders of the labour movement at the time.
“Today we are here, and we sign a precatory [agreement] with the two umbrella unions signaling the unification of labour as well. For far too long workers have been subjected to what I call the divide and conquer rule.
“You are always stronger together.”
Mr Davis said the issues faced by workers today were unprecedented, adding the PLP had committed itself to ensuring that minimum wage increased to $250 and that a livable wage was also implemented should the party take office.
Comments
Dawes 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
Shall wait to see what the agreement says before commentating too much. However would just like to point out that maybe they should get someone to advise them how to put a mask on properly. At least 3 people are not wearing it correctly.
joeblow 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
... I hope Bahamians are smart enough to vote against career politicians. They have all the answers when in Opposition, but are dismal failures at implementing beneficial policies and they grow fat at the teat of the public treasury and under the table deals. People need to leave their emotions out of voting!
SP 5 hours, 56 minutes ago
Old corrupt dinosaurs supporting old corrupt dinosaurs!
tribanon 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Of all voters, you would think union members would know by now to never trust a promise made by the leader of either the PLP party or the FNM party. LOL
JokeyJack 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Correct. This is so sad to watch that i cant even make a joke about it.
KapunkleUp 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
Raise the minimum wage, raise taxes, raise utility rates - all while our economy is on critical life support. What could possibly go wrong?!
Sickened 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
ROFL. There ain't no money AND WILL BE NO MONEY to fulfill any promise made by either the FNM or PLP. But this empty promise may be all that is needed to get the career criminals back into power. Sad days ahead of us.
JokeyJack 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
You are incorrect. They also need chicken and Kalik, they do the trick.
KapunkleUp 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
Very few things beat a cold beer and fried chicken !
JokeyJack 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
I agree. Im willing to suffer another 5 years to pay for mine. :-)
One 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
There is money. These politicians and cronies wouldn't be around unless there was. Do you think they would work for free? For charity? For the greater good of the country? lol. But they spread this idea of there being no money and the public accepts that as an excuse for the poor condition of the country. There might be less money but the people feeling that is the common Bahamian. I'd like to see how employment rates in the Government changed compared to the country's employment rate. Or the reduction in wages felt by the Public versus the Government.
Ask yourself this. If the country's GDP drops by 10% shouldn't the salaries of the Government officials be reduced by 10% as it is reflective of their performance? They have the greatest control over the country and should be incentivized to do their job well. Shouldn't the minister of education be compensated based on the average GPA of students? Shouldn't the minister of health be compensated base on wait times and mortality rates? Shouldn't the minister of defense be compensated based on crime rates?
Shouldn't the general public have freedom of information to monitor and hold the government and public servants accountable?
One 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
lol here we go again the boys are back
realitycheck242 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Brave will do Anything for power ...hungry dogs make a menacing bunch .....god help us all.
