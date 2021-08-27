Brave’S Pact With Unions Wasn’T What It Appeared

Mitchell: Not our place to comment
In a statement issued yesterday in response to the union affiliates, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said it is not the party’s place to comment on the union’s internal issues.
“The Progressive Liberal Party has been approached by the press about a public dissent by some purported affiliate member unions of the National Congress of Trade Unions,” Mr Mitchell’s statement noted.
“We have seen the press release. It is not for us to comment on an internal matter of the umbrella union. We executed an agreement with both umbrella unions as bodies corporate in good faith and we remain committed to the objectives of the memorandum.
“We look forward to and anticipate the ratification of the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) in due course.”
On Wednesday, PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the signing was not a “gimmick” for votes and called it “historic”.
“The nation ought not to be surprised or Bahamians everywhere ought not to be surprised because anyone who appreciates the history of this country would recognise that the first government formed after this Majority Rule had at its genesis the labour movement and the leaders of the labour movement at the time.
“Today we are here, and we sign a precatory (agreement) with the two umbrella unions signaling the unification of labour as well.
“For far too long workers have been subjected to what I call the divide and conquer rule.
“You are always stronger together,” Mr Davis said on Wednesday.
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
NINE affiliates of the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas yesterday denounced their president, Bernard Evans, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Progressive Liberal Party.
The unions said they were not involved with the signing of the MoU, had never seen the document and were not aware of the contents of the pact with the PLP.
Further they noted that the Central Council did not ratify any document, hence the signing was not on their behalf.
Distancing themselves from the MoU yesterday were the Airport, Airline & Allied Workers Union; Bahamas Airline Pilots Association; Bahamas Commercial Stores & Warehouse Union; Bahamas Financial Services Union; Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union; Bahamas Musician & Entertainers Union; Bahamas Public Services Union; Bahamas Union of Teachers and the Union of Public Officers.
The discord between the unions was launched into the spotlight yesterday after the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas and Trade Union Congress signed the MOU on Wednesday, committing the PLP to ensuring that long-standing union issues are resolved, and the function of the united unions continues in the best interest of workers should the party win the next general election.
At the signing, key union figures like Obie Ferguson, TUC president, rejoiced in a possible win by the PLP as he suggested that they planned to visit churches urging them to tell their parishioners to vote for the party.
However, yesterday, some of the affiliates not only dismissed the signing as “disingenuous”, but they blasted Mr Evans saying he was attempting to use unions under his umbrella as “pawns.”
“We bring to the public’s attention that we were not involved in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) that was allegedly signed yesterday (Wednesday),” the affiliates wrote in a press statement issued yesterday.
“We have never seen the document, we are not aware of the contents of the MoU and it has not been tabled, discussed or ratified by the NCTUB. In fact, the NCTUB has only held two meetings since January 2020.
“The Central Council has not met and has not ratified any document much less a MoU. Hence, the purported signing is not on behalf of the majority of the affiliates of the NCTUB.
“We are disappointed that President Bernard Evans, who openly announced more than two months ago that he was quitting the labour movement without even informing the affiliates and is now making a mockery of the NCTUB. We, the affiliates, have ‘no confidence’ in President Bernard Evans and for several months we have been asking him to resign (vacate the seat). This disingenuous action of a ‘purported signing’ on our behalf is the ‘straw that has broken the camel’s back’.”
The statement continued: “This is in contravention of our constitution and we refuse to stand idly by and allow our members to be used as pawns. We would like to reassure the members of our various unions that we are committed to continue to serve you and we are not involved in pushing anyone’s personal agenda.”
The NCTUB hit back yesterday calling the affiliates who denounced the MoU singing “rogue.”
NCTUB Assistant Secretary General Daniel Thompson said in a statement: “The executives of the NCTUB are disappointed that the rogue elements of the congress who seek leadership of the same, are prepared to bring into the public domain matters internal to the organisation. We will not be tempted to behave likewise.
“Suffice it to say that the majority of the affiliates of the NCTUB have the confidence in the current leadership which has been ordered by consent by the Supreme Court, to remain in place until matters brought by rogue elements of the congress are fully disposed of.
“Additionally, the unsigned document is full of misinformation and half-truths. It also includes unions that are observers of the NCTUB.”
Mr Thompson said the MoU was an extract of the Workers’ Agenda developed by the two umbrella trade unions.
“Notwithstanding the signing of the documents as approved by the Executive Council of the NCTUB, it is pending the ratification by the Central Council of the NCTUB. “The document was discussed and approved by the executive board in its August 24, 2021 meeting at which a majority of executives were present. The document, the Workers’ Agenda, is the culmination of discussions with NCTUB and CBTUC affiliates over the last several months.”
Weighing in on the situation, BUT President Belinda Wilson said she was of the view that Mr Evan’s involvement in the MoU was for a “personal agenda.”
“…If he wants to push a personal agenda he will not push his personal agenda on the unions, on our backs, he can push his personal agenda by himself,” Mrs Wilson said. “So, he does not represent the majority of the affiliates with this act that he did yesterday.
“Bernard Evans should push his personal agenda and leave the union affiliates out of it.”
Darrin Woods, BHCAWU president, said he was not aware that any document would be signed on Wednesday.
“They wanted to discuss the issues yesterday at 11 and that was the meeting that we were at yesterday,” Mr Woods said.
“I was called and asked how come I wasn’t at the signing and I said I didn’t know anything about it.
“See I don’t get caught up in politics for carrying reasons because in my position I represent both sides of the divide. People are FNM, PLP, DNA and all of the like so for me I represent on all fronts and I resolve their issues. My thing is if that was happening all of the affiliates should have gotten copies of that and been able to give their input. To say a final document has been prepared I don’t know about it.”
Present at Wednesday’s MoU signing was Bahamas Nurses Union President Amancha Williams and Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Kyle Wilson.
Both said their support was more about bettering the plight of workers and not endorsing any political party.
“I follow underneath the Trade Union Congress,” Ms Wilson said. “This invitation was sent to every grouping. Not just the PLP. The FNM, PLP, Coalition and the DNA and whomever else.
“The TUC and the NCTUB has sent this to everybody. People need to stop being political. Every election as a union president the FNM did the same thing. They came to us three times. First, they came with (then opposition leader Dr Hubert) Minnis by himself. Then it was him and (former opposition leader) Loretta (Butler-Turner) and then it was Minnis and Mr Foulkes and the now Governor General (Sir Cornelius A Smith).
“So, at the end of the day I don’t want to be painted in any picture by anybody. We’re fighting for the workers. It is the workers’ agenda. We don’t want any government coming in and shortchanging the worker.”
Mr Wilson said what took place was “misunderstood”, adding they were hoping for many changes to take place through the document’s signing.
He said: “Both congresses would have come together to create a document by which they would have asked all major parties to sign off on giving guarantees to the labour movement.
“One of those issues would be the Industrial Tribunal and giving more teeth and strength to it making it a part of the Supreme Court, etc. The document was sent to all parties and the party that gave a favourable response would have been the Progressive Liberal Party who said we are willing to sign your document, that we are willing to adopt these issues.
“To say endorse any political party to me I think it was misconstrued.”
pablojay 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
I hope that this his picture is not representative of the unions that they lead,because most of them , despite all of the warnings,have yet to learn how to wear a mask properly.
Topdude 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
This attempt by the PLP to hoodwink the nation about the Union Federations and their members endorsing them and the swift response of the true union leaders denying that any such support was voted on and approved is a classic example of the Iron Law of Oligarchy.
This unassailable truth is quite clear in the case of the trade union federations in the Bahamas where the so called union leaders make decisions without the agreement of their rank and file members.
It was such a shock to see the depths to which both the PLP leaders and a few of their cronies in “so called” leadership positions in the union federations have sunk in an attempt to fool the electorate.
The recent press release from the leaders of constituent members of the Union Federations rejecting this so called endorsement is unequivocal and should be carefully processed by every Bahamian voter.
This desperate attempt by the PLP to present themselves as popular with the voters is unethical, immoral and disingenuous. How can such a party be trusted with the reins of leadership of our country? How can a party that was literally and figuratively in bed with the likes of Nygard be expected to do the right thing?
Our Bahamaland is entitled to and deserves the leadership of the FNM to guide us through these difficult waters.
themessenger 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
What else would you expect from the Brave guinea pig, his past record of lying even when he was DPM speaks for itself. In the words of WSC describing politicians, " He's asked to stand, he wants to sit, he is expected to lie!"
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
TOPDUDE pseudonym Wells? Nygard is a feeble attempt. when it comes to telling lies no one can beat the doc VAT was bad then increase it by 60% BAR MAR was bad then take pictures and grin. the spy bill was bad then pass it and there was no protest.
The life of the average Bahamian has been really hard under this FNM government. They made sure the rich got richer and the poor who cares?
Proguing 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
If VAT was bad, why did the PLP introduce it?
themessenger 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Crawl back under your rock Birdie, plenty of us remember some of Brave guinea's biggest whoppers like lying in Parliament about the BAMSI insurance and lying about the Stellar Waste LOI when he threw then PLP Renward Wells under the bus, just to name a couple. The only reason Shane & Frank dem got acquitted is because Carl Bethell and the Attorney Generals Office couldn't find their own asses with both hands and a flashlight.
DonAnthony 2 hours ago
Same old Brave Davis lying again. We don’t trust Brave and never will.
birdiestrachan 58 minutes ago
Rock? No I am an eagle I fly high. lest you forget. two witnesses were brought together to perfect their LIES. That in itself is criminal. Mr: Gibson and Mr: Smith was set up framed They took the case to the supreme court and the privy council. it is a bad mark on the Bahamas You count Mr: Davis lies then count Doc Minnis lies and see who lied the most and caused the most damage,
It is too bad some feel that because the PLP introduced VAT the Big Liar had the right to increase it 60% besides the FNM had plans to introduce VAT before the PLP did
sheeprunner12 56 minutes ago
This is what y'all will elect as PM .... A gangsta, deal make. Please Bahamians, think carefully and vote smartly on September 16. Minnis is the best choice.
