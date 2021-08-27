Brave’S Pact With Unions Wasn’T What It Appeared

Mitchell: Not our place to comment In a statement issued yesterday in response to the union affiliates, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said it is not the party’s place to comment on the union’s internal issues. “The Progressive Liberal Party has been approached by the press about a public dissent by some purported affiliate member unions of the National Congress of Trade Unions,” Mr Mitchell’s statement noted. “We have seen the press release. It is not for us to comment on an internal matter of the umbrella union. We executed an agreement with both umbrella unions as bodies corporate in good faith and we remain committed to the objectives of the memorandum. “We look forward to and anticipate the ratification of the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) in due course.” On Wednesday, PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the signing was not a “gimmick” for votes and called it “historic”. “The nation ought not to be surprised or Bahamians everywhere ought not to be surprised because anyone who appreciates the history of this country would recognise that the first government formed after this Majority Rule had at its genesis the labour movement and the leaders of the labour movement at the time. “Today we are here, and we sign a precatory (agreement) with the two umbrella unions signaling the unification of labour as well. “For far too long workers have been subjected to what I call the divide and conquer rule. “You are always stronger together,” Mr Davis said on Wednesday.

NINE affiliates of the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas yesterday denounced their president, Bernard Evans, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Progressive Liberal Party.

The unions said they were not involved with the signing of the MoU, had never seen the document and were not aware of the contents of the pact with the PLP.

Further they noted that the Central Council did not ratify any document, hence the signing was not on their behalf.

Distancing themselves from the MoU yesterday were the Airport, Airline & Allied Workers Union; Bahamas Airline Pilots Association; Bahamas Commercial Stores & Warehouse Union; Bahamas Financial Services Union; Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union; Bahamas Musician & Entertainers Union; Bahamas Public Services Union; Bahamas Union of Teachers and the Union of Public Officers.

The discord between the unions was launched into the spotlight yesterday after the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas and Trade Union Congress signed the MOU on Wednesday, committing the PLP to ensuring that long-standing union issues are resolved, and the function of the united unions continues in the best interest of workers should the party win the next general election.

At the signing, key union figures like Obie Ferguson, TUC president, rejoiced in a possible win by the PLP as he suggested that they planned to visit churches urging them to tell their parishioners to vote for the party.

However, yesterday, some of the affiliates not only dismissed the signing as “disingenuous”, but they blasted Mr Evans saying he was attempting to use unions under his umbrella as “pawns.”

“We bring to the public’s attention that we were not involved in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) that was allegedly signed yesterday (Wednesday),” the affiliates wrote in a press statement issued yesterday.

“We have never seen the document, we are not aware of the contents of the MoU and it has not been tabled, discussed or ratified by the NCTUB. In fact, the NCTUB has only held two meetings since January 2020.

“The Central Council has not met and has not ratified any document much less a MoU. Hence, the purported signing is not on behalf of the majority of the affiliates of the NCTUB.

“We are disappointed that President Bernard Evans, who openly announced more than two months ago that he was quitting the labour movement without even informing the affiliates and is now making a mockery of the NCTUB. We, the affiliates, have ‘no confidence’ in President Bernard Evans and for several months we have been asking him to resign (vacate the seat). This disingenuous action of a ‘purported signing’ on our behalf is the ‘straw that has broken the camel’s back’.”

The statement continued: “This is in contravention of our constitution and we refuse to stand idly by and allow our members to be used as pawns. We would like to reassure the members of our various unions that we are committed to continue to serve you and we are not involved in pushing anyone’s personal agenda.”

The NCTUB hit back yesterday calling the affiliates who denounced the MoU singing “rogue.”

NCTUB Assistant Secretary General Daniel Thompson said in a statement: “The executives of the NCTUB are disappointed that the rogue elements of the congress who seek leadership of the same, are prepared to bring into the public domain matters internal to the organisation. We will not be tempted to behave likewise.

“Suffice it to say that the majority of the affiliates of the NCTUB have the confidence in the current leadership which has been ordered by consent by the Supreme Court, to remain in place until matters brought by rogue elements of the congress are fully disposed of.

“Additionally, the unsigned document is full of misinformation and half-truths. It also includes unions that are observers of the NCTUB.”

Mr Thompson said the MoU was an extract of the Workers’ Agenda developed by the two umbrella trade unions.

“Notwithstanding the signing of the documents as approved by the Executive Council of the NCTUB, it is pending the ratification by the Central Council of the NCTUB. “The document was discussed and approved by the executive board in its August 24, 2021 meeting at which a majority of executives were present. The document, the Workers’ Agenda, is the culmination of discussions with NCTUB and CBTUC affiliates over the last several months.”

Weighing in on the situation, BUT President Belinda Wilson said she was of the view that Mr Evan’s involvement in the MoU was for a “personal agenda.”

“…If he wants to push a personal agenda he will not push his personal agenda on the unions, on our backs, he can push his personal agenda by himself,” Mrs Wilson said. “So, he does not represent the majority of the affiliates with this act that he did yesterday.

“Bernard Evans should push his personal agenda and leave the union affiliates out of it.”

Darrin Woods, BHCAWU president, said he was not aware that any document would be signed on Wednesday.

“They wanted to discuss the issues yesterday at 11 and that was the meeting that we were at yesterday,” Mr Woods said.

“I was called and asked how come I wasn’t at the signing and I said I didn’t know anything about it.

“See I don’t get caught up in politics for carrying reasons because in my position I represent both sides of the divide. People are FNM, PLP, DNA and all of the like so for me I represent on all fronts and I resolve their issues. My thing is if that was happening all of the affiliates should have gotten copies of that and been able to give their input. To say a final document has been prepared I don’t know about it.”

Present at Wednesday’s MoU signing was Bahamas Nurses Union President Amancha Williams and Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Kyle Wilson.

Both said their support was more about bettering the plight of workers and not endorsing any political party.

“I follow underneath the Trade Union Congress,” Ms Wilson said. “This invitation was sent to every grouping. Not just the PLP. The FNM, PLP, Coalition and the DNA and whomever else.

“The TUC and the NCTUB has sent this to everybody. People need to stop being political. Every election as a union president the FNM did the same thing. They came to us three times. First, they came with (then opposition leader Dr Hubert) Minnis by himself. Then it was him and (former opposition leader) Loretta (Butler-Turner) and then it was Minnis and Mr Foulkes and the now Governor General (Sir Cornelius A Smith).

“So, at the end of the day I don’t want to be painted in any picture by anybody. We’re fighting for the workers. It is the workers’ agenda. We don’t want any government coming in and shortchanging the worker.”

Mr Wilson said what took place was “misunderstood”, adding they were hoping for many changes to take place through the document’s signing.

He said: “Both congresses would have come together to create a document by which they would have asked all major parties to sign off on giving guarantees to the labour movement.

“One of those issues would be the Industrial Tribunal and giving more teeth and strength to it making it a part of the Supreme Court, etc. The document was sent to all parties and the party that gave a favourable response would have been the Progressive Liberal Party who said we are willing to sign your document, that we are willing to adopt these issues.

“To say endorse any political party to me I think it was misconstrued.”