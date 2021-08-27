Candidates Make Their Cases In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama candidates are continuing to canvas in their respective constituencies sharing their plans with constituents who will be heading to the polls next month to vote.

The Tribune caught up with two of those candidates this week.

FNM candidate for East Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson, minister of state for Grand Bahama, said he and his campaign team have already covered the entire constituency from Sweeting’s Cay to all areas in Freeport.

“The campaign is going great,” Mr Thompson said. “We have been on the ground for a few months, and we are going out door-to-door in accordance with COVID protocols. We have a very good team that is excited and working well.”

Mr Thompson unveiled plans for East Grand Bahama, including construction of a micro-grid to supply electricity, construction of a technology training centre and an employment bank for young people.

“It is important to ensure training opportunities, especially in the area of technology, and we plan to provide a technology training centre for youth in East Grand Bahama. We are also working with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Works to ensure construction at the High Rock School, which is budgeted for in this budget, starts. The micro-grid is also budgeted for construction as well.”

He also indicated his commitment to continuing the rebuilding efforts in Sweeting’s Cay and all settlements in the area, and to assisting small businesses to continue to be able to obtain necessary assistance and funding.

Newcomer Ginger Moxey, the PLP’s candidate for Pineridge, said that her campaign is also going well, and that she is making good ground covering the constituency, which has over 10 polling divisions.

“We are really moving, and people are excited to hear from me,” she said.

Ms Moxey – the only female candidate for the PLP in Grand Bahama – unveiled a 10-point plan that seeks to establish programmes and initiatives to provide relief, empowerment, and educational opportunities, and assist vulnerable women, including a shelter for battered and displaced women, and a mother’s pantry among other things, in Pineridge.

In canvassing the constituency, Ms Moxey indicated that many people are hurting. She said that she is working her way door-to-door through the 13 polling divisions.

“They are looking for change and they are looking for things to actually happen because there has been lots of talk over the years and not much action. And so, I am a person that likes to get things done and… make a difference.

“I am hearing that they are hurting - people want jobs and opportunities. And some people want to stay in their homes and not be evicted. And sometimes it is very basic, and people just want something to eat. That is a lot of what I have been hearing. We have been busy trying to work with people and it is enormous. I have constituents who have families that are still in the morgue from Dorian. It is just unbelievable and there are lots of stories as you canvas the areas.”

Ms Moxey believes that there needs to be more women in politics.

“I do believe more women should be involved in politics because we have so much to offer. I believe hopefully, more women will step forward in the future.”