Ian Ferguson: Coping With Workplace Death

This entire week and month has been filled with death and sickness in our country and abroad. COVID-19 and the variants which must have penetrated the Bahamian bubble, have wreaked havoc in the lives of so many. We must all pay attention to the fact that young people have succumbed to the virus - young people who would be normally contributing to the work environment.

When a young, vibrant and seemingly healthy team members passes away suddenly, the level of grief and shock automatically heightens. Business leaders all across the country have been grappling with this reality in more recent times.

This article provides some insight on what we can do to honour the memory of our dearly departed team members while helping those who remain adjust to the absence of beloved employees.

Respect relationships. Other people may have not been as close to the deceased as you were, and vice versa. Respecting that everyone will experience grief differently - and may have had a different relationship with those lost - will help the process along in the workplace. Telling someone they need to “move on” or “snap out of it” is never helpful.

Find Ways to Remember Your Team member. Remember the person you lost. What were their strengths and what funny things happened? How would they react to certain changes or new ideas? Laughing and crying are both a part of grief. You can even have your own memorial service in the workplace if you want. Virtual of course!

Give back. Speak with your employer about ways to formally and informally grieve together. Consider how you can support the family as well and commemorate your co-worker’s life. Have a fundraiser, plant a tree, or consider other ways of giving back to the community. Focusing on building something positive can help improve low morale and lift motivational levels in the workplace.

Encourage flexibility. Providing flexibility in work hours might be necessary during a time of loss, but don’t assume a grieving person wants to lighten their workload. Their daily routine may be a welcome and necessary distraction or tool to help them through the difficult time.

Engage your company’s EAP programme or contract a grief counsellor. There are some larger than life personalities that live among us. When they leave us, there is truly a void that we all feel. Talking it through with trained professionals provides the closure and a safe walk through the stages of grief. Sometimes the conversation doesn’t have to be formal. Even if management doesn’t formally recognize the death, don’t be afraid to talk to co-workers about how you are feeling and listen to what they are experiencing as well

With open communication and the right support, the workplace can be a comforting and encouraging place for those experiencing a loss.