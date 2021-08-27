Nomination Day – As It Happened

12.00pm: Frederick McAlpine nominating as an independent candidate in Pineridge. This means he is officially no longer a member of the Free National Movement. He had a large crowd of supporters with him. Photos by Denise Maycock.

Patricia Deveaux speaking this morning

11.55am: PLP Bamboo Town candidate Patricia Deveaux, surrounded by supporters, speaking earlier this morning.

11.30am: Motorcades for Mount Moriah MP Marvin Dames and PLP candidate for the constituency McKell Bonaby.

11.20am: Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands pictured below before and after nomination.

PLP Leader Philip 'Brave' Davis

11.10am: PLP Leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis after his nomination.

11.10am: Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis pictured during and after his nomination

11.00am: PLP candidate for Killarney Ronald Duncombe and House Speaker Halson Moultrie, candidate for Nassau Village, pictured after their nominations.

PLP Leader Philip 'Brave' Davis speaks before nomination

10.30am: PLP Leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis speaking before going in for nomination at Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador.

Supporters of both parties

10.30am: FNM and PLP supporters backing their respective candidates for the Bamboo Town constituency.

Pallis Lockhart from the Kingdom Government Movement party

10.25am: Pallis Lockhart from the Kingdom Government Movement party arrives with supporters to nominate herself for the Bamboo Town constituency.

PLP Leader Philip 'Brave' Davis arrives

10.20am: PLP Leader Philip 'Brave' Davis arrives to nominate for Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador.

10.15am: Desmond Bannister's arrival (left) and his presentation of finances and documents by nine-year-old Tyronique Taylor, a Gerald Cash student (right).

Felicia Knowles arrives in New Bight

10.10am: FNM candidate for Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador Felicia Knowles arriving at the administrator office in New Bight.

10.05am: Prime Minister Dr Minnis has officially nominated. Asked why he called an election as cases surge, he said as the campaign rolls on the reasoning behind his decision would become evident.

Patricia Deveaux arrival

10.00am: Patricia Deveaux and the PLP motorcade arrives at Carlton Francis Primary to nominate for the Bamboo Town constituency

10am: East Grand Bahama FNM candidate Kwasi Thompson officially nominated (left). (Photo: Denise Maycock)

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis arrives

9.55am: Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis arrives to nominate in his Killarney constituency.

Renward Wells arrives

9.45am: An FNM motorcade arrives at Carlton Francis Primary School to escort Renward Wells, as he officially nominates himself for the Bamboo Town constituency.

9.35am: The arrival and nomination of Keith Bell, the PLP's Candidate for Carmichael. (Photos by Tanya Smith-Cartwright)

Arinthia Komolafe arrives

9.30am: Arinthia Komolafe is officially nominated as the DNA Candidate for Carmichael while Junkanoo music roars outside (Photo by Tanya Smith-Cartwright)

9.15am: Nomination Day is underway. East Grand Bahama FNM candidate Kwasi Thompson’s campaign headquarters are pictured getting ready for a motorcade to the nomination centre. Photos: Denise Maycock.