Plp Leader: We Are Ready For The Task

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

PLP Leader Philip 'Brave' Davis

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said his party is up to the task of leading the country out of the “dark age” it is now in.

Mr Davis, who nominated himself on Friday for the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador constituency, expressed confidence in a general election victory.

“We are in a dark age right now and we are ready for the task,” Mr Davis said on Friday.

“I’m very confident that the country recognises a change is needed and the change that they need is right here,” he said, when asked about his chances of becoming prime minister.

“That’s why (I) invite the Bahamian people to get to know me. The Cat Island, San Salvador people, Rum Cay people, they know me. Get to know me as they know me and they will be assured their future and their livelihood will be in good hands.”

Mr Davis, along with other candidates—the Free National Movement’s Felicia Knowles and the Coalition of Independent’s Angelino Cooper—made their way at different times to the administrator’s office New Bight, Cat Island on nomination day.

With cowbells and music, the PLP leader came to the nomination site in style. There was a sea of yellow with supporters decked out in “A New Day'' shirts. Mr Davis was also accompanied by his family.

While speaking to reporters, he hit back at his detractors about infrastructure issues in his constituency by pointing to developments that were being done by the Christie administration, but stopped after the FNM won the 2017 election.

“If they are criticising me for the state of anything in this country, let them accept that I’ve done nothing but (what) have they done in the last four years?” he questioned.

“The state of this country, the state of this island and my constituency period is a direct result of the government targeting me but hurting our people and if you want to see the evidence of it let them take you to Orange Creek. No proper clinic and we were building a clinic - they stopped it. Go into Smith’s Bay - we were building a clinic. They stopped it…From four years now, asked them what have they done - nothing.”

He also raised concerns about the election in this period of COVID-19.

“We have to be safe, continue to be safe. We have to ensure that we do not allow this COVID experience to suppress the vote. The prime minister called a snap election at this time when the COVID-19 virus is surging. We need not to allow that to prevent people from going to the polls.

“I’m concerned that they set up the proper protocols so that even persons that are quarantined are able to vote safely - they can do it. Even those who have COVID and are not hospitalised they ought to be able to come and vote as well and done safely.”

Meanwhile one of his opponents said she is “ready to take these islands into the FNM party.”

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Felicia Knowles arrives on nomination day

“I have the support. I am a Cat Islander. I have family from the north to south…I’ve been (to) Cat Island every summer break. I come here every year. Not once a year, multiple times of the year. So stronghold it used to be and it’s not representative of a stronghold,” Ms Knowles said.

She added: “All this supposed stronghold needed was somebody who has a true love for the island, has an appreciation for the battle the people have been through for the past 20 years and who actually has a plan to bring this island and make it a jewel that is in The Bahamas.”

To show that she is serious, Ms Knowles even moved to Cat Island permanently.

She explained: “When I audited the islands and I recognised the need, I felt the only way you can improve that need is if you experience the issue with the people. So in order for that to improve if it’s impacting me - it’s impacting them.”

The Coalition’s nominee said the new group has support from older people.

Mr Cooper said: “I feel quite confident right now because as you know the country needs a change many persons think that nothing can take place but I always tell people this time is longer than rope and I believe that the PLP time is up in this country and especially in this constituency and The Bahamas has no choice but to go for change.”