Progress In Talks For Resolving Bpl's Issues

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ONE week after line staff at Bahamas Power and Light walked off the job, the union representing the workers said it is happy with the progress made on long standing issues.

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union president Kyle Wilson told The Tribune yesterday he was “truly pleased”, noting intervention from government officials that assisted in getting the ball rolling.

“There has always been progress,” Mr Wilson said. “I am truly pleased, and I have always given open props to the Deputy Prime Minister (Desmond Bannister) for the way he has handled the issues and the way he has stepped in when there has been impasses between the company and the union.

“He has tried his best along with Permanent Secretary Cora Colebrooke. They have been trying their best. Also, they brought in a special conciliator negotiator Dr Ranford Patterson, and they are trying to work out the issues.

“Even to this very day they are still trying to work out the issues. To be honest with you we don’t live in a perfect world. You don’t get what you want, you get what you negotiate for, so these things are tough.”

He continued: “Look at the economic conditions of The Bahamas and so both sides recognise it. So, we’re just looking for a reasonable outcome.

“In my opinion I think that the issues are being addressed speedily, may be not as speedily as I would wish, but there has been some progress and I openly thank the DPM for stepping in when he did and trying to bring a resolution even though there are still some stalemates, still some head bucking.

“At least up to the point before the (calling of the) election he was trying his best and he did phone me, and he did let me know that he’s sorry it was beyond his control. They did dissolve the House and he said that he left special instructions to some degree for Dr Patterson to try to work with BPL to still try and look out for the worker issues.”

Last week union leaders came out in heavy support of the BEWU as its members walked off the job for the second time in less than two months in protest of alleged poor treatment by management and an incomplete industrial agreement that expired four years ago.

Several unions came out to support the hundreds of workers who were outside BPL’s Blue Hill Road head office and they made it clear that the country should brace itself for a possible national strike where unionised workers show their strength by withdrawing their service.

Asked at the time what he thought of a general election being called at a time like this, Mr Wilson said outstanding matters should have been resolved first.