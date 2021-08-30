13,000 People Vaccinated In The Bahamas Last Week

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
MORE than 13,000 people were vaccinated in The Bahamas last week, according to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.
The jabs were administered in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco, he said, adding that on one of those days 2,975 doses were given. This was the highest number of doses administered in a single day since the vaccine campaign was launched, Dr Minnis said.
Speaking to supporters Saturday night during a Free National Movement political event, Dr Minnis said data showed that parents were bringing their children for the vaccines in “very good numbers.”
Further, he said of the doses administered in New Providence in the past week, 90 percent were first doses.
On Sunday, government officials said 146,738 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of August 28. The latest vaccine tracker says 91,967 people have received one dose of the vaccine while 57,593 people have been fully vaccinated.
Despite the progress made, the Prime Minister said more deaths will occur as many remain unvaccinated.
“This past week from Monday to Friday more than 13,000 vaccines were administered on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco,” Dr Minnis said.
“On the highest day, 2,975 vaccines were administered. The data shows that parents are bringing their children out to be vaccinated in very good numbers. Of the doses administered in New Providence this past week 90 percent were first doses and this is very good news.
“We are making progress,” Dr Minnis continued. “Every Bahamian now knows someone who passed away because of this virus. We continue to mourn them all and to pray for their families. Let us pray also for those who are ill in hospital or at home.
“I need you to help us end this wave. The hospitals are full. I need you to come forward quickly and get vaccinated. This virus is becoming a killer.
“More deaths will occur without vaccination. I speak to you tonight as a doctor, a doctor who cares about his patients.
“I also speak to you tonight as a prime minister, a prime minister who loves his country and loves his citizens. Our brothers and sisters are losing their lives to this virus.
“My administration has secured three of the best vaccines in the world. We have secured more than half a million doses and to end this wave and to end this phase of the pandemic we need you to get vaccinated quickly. The vaccines offer lifesaving protection. The vaccines are safe, and they are effective.”
Dr Minnis again stressed that by getting vaccinated, every Bahamian will do their part to end the pandemic and help the country’s economy to fully reopen.
“This would mean more jobs for all of us. This would mean more businesses being created and existing businesses expanding. I am pleased with how more and more people are coming forward to take the shots. Now remember the leader of the opposition, he wanted the bars to be open. Now I am talking to you about taking the vaccine shots. I don’t know what kind of shots he (is) talking about with opening the bars. Those of you who haven’t, now is the time to get vaccinated,” Dr Minnis said.
To make a vaccine appointment, visit vax.gov. bs.
Comments
BigSlick 12 hours, 38 minutes ago
Don't be complacent! Get those numbers up and make sure the detainees in Fox Hill Prison and CDC all get vaccinated too!
John 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
Now that Pfizer has been fully approved for human use, you will see that the vaccine will not only come with a litany of disclaimers, but the manufacturers will also not support the recommendations that some governments want to enact. For example Pfizer does not recommend giving third doses to persons after five months , like Joe Biden plans to do. In fact it doesn’t recommend third doses after 6 months and only recommend giving to ‘at risk’ persons after eight months. Oxford and other experts state that people who have recovered from the virus should NOT take the vaccines because they no have NATURAL IMMUNITY , which is most robust and effective than the vaccines. But Duane Sands is still on his sermon that ‘it is a sin not to take the jab.’
DWW 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
So where did you get your phd from again?
John 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Either Dr Duane Sands is intentionally misleading people about the vaccines or he is not keeping up on the latest information. After a study of 700,000 people, Israel says it was a mistake to try vaccinate everyone, Persons who got the virus and recovered should not be vaccinated because they now have natural immunity, just like in the case of chicken po. And they contribute towards herd immunity, The study concluded that herd immunity is not achievable through vaccinations and also that once the vaccines wear off, the vaccinated person is less protected than the unvaccinated person. And Israel is now seeing more people wh have taken the third, booster shot, come down with full blown Covid. It leaves the country (Israel) in a fix about what to do about the Green Passes ( Corona Passports) that are about to expire. They are now hesitant about giving booster shots to renew these Covid passports. According to the Israel report, a person that has had Covid and recovered, now has 13 times the protection against the virus than they had before getting sick. Taking the vaccine will suppress this natural immunity.
newcitizen 51 minutes ago
Wow, dude, you need to get outside and take in some sunshine. Get a little break from all of your research.
