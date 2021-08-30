13,000 People Vaccinated In The Bahamas Last Week

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

MORE than 13,000 people were vaccinated in The Bahamas last week, according to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

The jabs were administered in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco, he said, adding that on one of those days 2,975 doses were given. This was the highest number of doses administered in a single day since the vaccine campaign was launched, Dr Minnis said.

Speaking to supporters Saturday night during a Free National Movement political event, Dr Minnis said data showed that parents were bringing their children for the vaccines in “very good numbers.”

Further, he said of the doses administered in New Providence in the past week, 90 percent were first doses.

On Sunday, government officials said 146,738 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of August 28. The latest vaccine tracker says 91,967 people have received one dose of the vaccine while 57,593 people have been fully vaccinated.

Despite the progress made, the Prime Minister said more deaths will occur as many remain unvaccinated.

“This past week from Monday to Friday more than 13,000 vaccines were administered on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco,” Dr Minnis said.

“On the highest day, 2,975 vaccines were administered. The data shows that parents are bringing their children out to be vaccinated in very good numbers. Of the doses administered in New Providence this past week 90 percent were first doses and this is very good news.

“We are making progress,” Dr Minnis continued. “Every Bahamian now knows someone who passed away because of this virus. We continue to mourn them all and to pray for their families. Let us pray also for those who are ill in hospital or at home.

“I need you to help us end this wave. The hospitals are full. I need you to come forward quickly and get vaccinated. This virus is becoming a killer.

“More deaths will occur without vaccination. I speak to you tonight as a doctor, a doctor who cares about his patients.

“I also speak to you tonight as a prime minister, a prime minister who loves his country and loves his citizens. Our brothers and sisters are losing their lives to this virus.

“My administration has secured three of the best vaccines in the world. We have secured more than half a million doses and to end this wave and to end this phase of the pandemic we need you to get vaccinated quickly. The vaccines offer lifesaving protection. The vaccines are safe, and they are effective.”

Dr Minnis again stressed that by getting vaccinated, every Bahamian will do their part to end the pandemic and help the country’s economy to fully reopen.

“This would mean more jobs for all of us. This would mean more businesses being created and existing businesses expanding. I am pleased with how more and more people are coming forward to take the shots. Now remember the leader of the opposition, he wanted the bars to be open. Now I am talking to you about taking the vaccine shots. I don’t know what kind of shots he (is) talking about with opening the bars. Those of you who haven’t, now is the time to get vaccinated,” Dr Minnis said.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit vax.gov. bs.