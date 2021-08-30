33 Candidates To Battle It Out For Grand Bahama Seats

KWASI Thompson nominating in East Grand Bahama.

Photo: Denise Maycock/Tribune Staff

SOME 33 candidates were nominated on Friday to contest the five constituency seats on Grand Bahama.

Nine candidates were nominated in the West End and Bimini constituency; eight in Marco City; six in Pineridge, and five in both the Central Grand Bahama and East Grand Bahama.

Candidates and their supporters turned out early at the nomination centres to present their documents and pay the $400 cash before the noon deadline. Some celebrated by taking to the streets with mini motorcades and campaign songs.

In East Grand Bahama, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson arrived with his family and a motorcade of supporters.

He believes that the government has done a tremendous job in the circumstances it was dealt this term.

“We have been tested, we have been tried, and we believe the people will give us another opportunity to continue the work that we have been doing,” he said.

He said with COVID- 19 still a concern, his campaign has been following the guidelines of having five people on the trail and is using phone and Zoom calls to reach constituents.

PLP candidate for East Grand Bahama James Turner was the second to nominate. He was also accompanied by a number of supporters.

“This is a red-letter day for me and a red-letter day for GB and the residents of EGB. There has to be a change and a new day is now dawning,” he said, holding his nomination receipt slip in hand.

When The Tribune arrived at the nomination centre at Church of Christ in Pioneers Loop at 9.50am, FNM Marco City candidate Michael Pintard was seated inside the room. He was accompanied by his wife, Berlice.

After his nomination, Mr Pintard told reporters that his first priority has always been to his constituents, regardless of their political affiliation.

He said that his team has worked continuously since Hurricane Matthew and has continued to work after Hurricane Dorian.

“And despite the challenges many team members have had in the aftermath of the hurricane and in the midst of the pandemic, they continue to serve this community without making reference to who supported other political parties. We served all of the people, and Grand Bahama in general, and Marco City in particular.”

Mr Pintard said that he is very concerned about “healing the pain that is on this island.”

“My focus is on alleviating the challenges and charting a new course for this island, and to be even more vocal than before. My priority has always been Marco City residents first, being appointed to Cabinet is a distant second. What is important is the work we do here on the ground. I will choose that any day over any of the trappings that come with this position,” he said.

Also nominated was the PLP’s candidate for Marco City Curt Hollingsworth, and three independent candidates.

Rev Fred McAlpine was one of six candidates nominated in Pineridge. The former FNM Pineridge MP is an independent candidate. A large number of supporters accompanied him to the Hawksbill Church of God. A campaign song, “We are going again with McAlpine” played loudly.

Rev McAlpine, accompanied by his wife, Tracey, completed the nomination process around 11am. The process was slightly delayed after Rev McAlpine had left his ID and a certain document with his “water” symbol.

As he emerged from the room, supporters shouted, “McAlpine, McAlpine!”

“I feel good, and I am excited about the people who stayed to make sure I got nominated,” he said. “I had a mix-up because I did not bring the paper that indicated that the water symbol would be on the ballot, and I left my ID. But I am here, and I intend to win this. I feel enthusiastic, hopeful, and I am grateful,” he said.

When asked what is next on the campaign trail, Rev McAlpine said: “We will start working the phone banks and calling folks up to solidify that support,” he said.

Darren Cooper, one of Rev McAlpine’s supporters, said: “I believe he is a good candidate. He is a good man, and I believe given more power and position, he would be able to do much more for his people. And so, I think the people of Pineridge should give him a second time around to prove what he is capable of.”

Ginger Moxey, the PLP’s candidate, also nominated with a group of supporters in tow.

Shando Kan John Maxwell Wilson, an independent candidate from the Back of Town area, is also a Pineridge candidate who wants to bring change to the constituency. “I feel confident as I am a son of the soil in Pineridge. The reason I am running is that I would like to see an actual change in PR. From the time I have been living in PR, I have not seen any change,” she said.

Incumbent Iram Lewis was among the five candidates for Central Grand Bahama nominated at the Masonic Lodge Hall in Freeport. Also nominated were the PLP’s candidate Kirkland Russell, and three other independent candidates.

Nominated for the West End and Bimini constituency were the FNM’s candidate Pakesia Parker- Edgecombe, PLP candidate Obie Wilchcombe, and seven other independent candidates.