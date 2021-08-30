Plp: We’Ll Build A New Hospital

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party has promised to build a new hospital on New Providence through a public private partnership while making improvements to Princess Margaret Hospital.

The pledge is outlined in the party’s “Blueprint for Change” plan, which was released on Friday night.

The party also pledged to build a new hospital in Grand Bahama through a PPP, one that would serve as the medical hub for the northern Bahamas. New satellite clinics and major investments in mini hospitals in Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera are also planned if the PLP wins the next general election, according to the document.

The party also pledged to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for growing, harvesting and exporting cannabis “so that the industry creates opportunities for many, not just a few.”

It said it would ensure all Bahamians are given full access to development and have a fair opportunity to become owners in this new industry and develop robust regulations to strictly monitor and minimise the impact on The Bahamas’ international reputation.

The PLP also said it would expunge the records of those convicted of minor offences related to the use of marijuana as well as those convicted of minor offences due to violations of emergency orders.

Regarding social relief, the PLP said it would increase senior citizen’s pensions “to assist with an enhanced quality of life” and use Urban Renewal to help struggling Bahamians who are falling through the cracks.

The PLP said it will make sloop sailing the country’s national sport and will introduce swimming classes as part of the school curriculum.

The PLP said it will “launch a tertiary school for visual, performing and recording arts to develop world class skins in the Orange Economy.”

Some of the party’s plans were previously announced in March when party leaders unveiled their economic plan at the Balmoral Club.

This includes a plan to reduce value added tax to ten percent, although party officials have not said if they will remove current exemptions for breadbasket items.

The party also says it will support an increase in the minimum wage to $250 per week and advocate for a living wage. The PLP has said it will embrace the National Development Plan which was drafted under the Christie administration.

The release of the document on Friday came as the party held a candidate launch event on Facebook.