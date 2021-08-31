Pmh: If You’Ve Had A Covid Test, Bring The Results If You Need Care

PUBLIC hospital officials are asking people who show up at Princess Margaret Hospital for medical care to present a recent PCR or rapid antigen test if they are able to do so.

The test should have been taken within 72 hours.

In a statement, Public Hospitals Authority officials said this is being asked in an effort “to expedite the triage process for persons seeking emergency care and subsequent treatment” at PMH.

“The presentation of recent COVID-19 test results will greatly assist in the hospital’s ability to mitigate the wait time experienced by patients seeking care,” officials said.

As a result of an increasing number of cases presenting for emergency care, PMH’s Emergency Department is operating at capacity, officials said.

With respect to suspected COVID-19 emergencies, the public is strongly urged to use the COVID- 19 prevention protocols before coming to the hospital including: Call the COVID-19 hotline at 511 if you suspect that you or someone you know has COVID-19 symptoms or has been exposed to the virus and follow the instructions that you are given; if you are experiencing a medical emergency call 919 and advise the emergency medical dispatcher that you suspect COVID-19 infection; or if you are coming to the Emergency Department by private vehicle, please call the Emergency Department at 326-7014 before you arrive to allow the staff to prepare.

People are also reminded to only access the Emergency Department in the event of a medical emergency. A medical emergency is an acute injury or illness posing an immediate risk to a person’s life or long-term health, sometimes referred to as a situation risking “life or limb”.

Medical emergencies include chest pain, head injury, uncontrollable bleeding, loss of consciousness, major trauma or accident, asthma, severe allergic reaction, extensive burn injuries, fractures/broken bones, deep lacerations and cuts, obstetric emergencies, complications of seizure disorders, and psychiatric emergencies (suicidal ideation/attempt, aggressive/violent behaviour).

If you are unsure whether you, or someone you know, is experiencing a medical emergency, please call 919 and speak to an emergency medical dispatcher or call the PMH Emergency Department at 326-7014.