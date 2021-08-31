‘We Seem To Have Agreement’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister said there are a number of issues of concern at Bahamas Power and Light that require his involvement but added that they will have to be dealt with in the Minnis administration’s second term.

Mr Bannister, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, spoke to The Tribune at BPL yesterday just before engaging in a “listening tour” based on union concerns that caused its last demonstration. Those concerns are primarily about COVID protocols and claims of insensitivity by executive management.

Members of Bahamas Electrical Workers Union walked off the job on June 28 and again on August 19 protesting alleged inhumane treatment by management, disrespect shown to the union and failed negotiations on an industrial agreement that expired four years ago.

The union has named CEO Whitney Heastie and a human resources director as the main perpetrators of these allegations and has called for their immediate resignation.

Mr Bannister was asked if outstanding union matters will be dealt with before the September 16 general election.

“I am concerned about a number of issues at BPL that I am going to have to personally look into, but they are matters that I am going to have to deal with in our second administration,” Mr Bannister told this newspaper.

“But, there are a number of things here in respect to efficiency that have to be improved. I will have to ensure that they will be improved.

“I think that the negotiations were completed, essentially. It is now for the union to see whether their members are going to ratify what has been done in their interest.

“I know the president held back on some issues that were very important to the union and he ensured that management agreed to it. We had a group of unbiased individuals who were involved – Mr Paul Maynard who is a former president of the union and Dr Ranford Patterson – they were mediators.”

Mr Bannister is hopeful that an industrial agreement will be agreed upon soon.

“I believe that both sides were pleased with the determinations because management came with several offers which the union rejected,” he said. “They held out for what they thought were in the best interest of their members. So as soon as the union membership ratifies that, management will have to put it into place.”

For some time, president of Bahamas Electrical Union, Kyle Wilson, has stressed that Mr Bannister had tried his best to be a mediator between the union and executive management in order to get matters resolved. However, Mr Wilson said executive management was resisting recommendations that had been made by the minister in good faith.

The Tribune asked the minister if this was the case.

“No, I think management here has been looking at a number of financial challenges,” Mr Bannister said. “Remember I am the minister and BPL is an independent company that is governed by a board. And so the board has to ratify and approve what has to be done. So as the minister I make recommendations.

“All of us want to appreciate that if we are moving the country ahead to where we say we want to move it, then the minister ought not to be interfering with the board. So I only get involved where situations such as this one have come up where it’s important to have my input.

“In this case it involves money which has to come from the Treasury and other issues. So it was important for me to get involved so that issues could be dealt with. If it involves the wellbeing of the workers that is paramount and that is where I get involved also. And, that’s why I’ve gotten involved.”

Asked if the union will be satisfied at the end of the day, he said he could not answer that, but said his government had done its best.

“I cannot say that,” Mr Bannister said. “The union leadership has indicated that they are pleased with the agreement that we have come up with. They have to now get their members to ratify that. That is a question for the union. I cannot speak for them. Mr Wilson, the president, will speak to that.”

Mr Wilson was also present for the “listening tour” with the minister.

He said he is pleased with the proposed contract so far and once again thanked government officials for their input.

“Tomorrow the union will be putting it to the people,” Mr Wilson said. “Based on what the country has faced … based on what we are going through, we are beyond satisfied. I am elated at what has been placed on the table for the Bahamian people. They can have more bread on the table. So I am happy.

“Usually you don’t get the level of involvement in contracts the way we have and I appreciate the permanent secretary, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Prime Minister for their level of involvement and showing that it is still the people’s time. I really appreciate what they have done for the people at BPL.”