Deal With Germany Seeks To Increase Tourist Numbers

THE Bahamas entered into an agreement with Germany to facilitate direct air travel and the shipment of goods that is expected to increase tourist numbers and foster even better relations with that country.

Acting as the Minister of Tourism and Aviation, Alfred Sears, Minister of Public Works and Utilities, yesterday signed the agreement on behalf of the government while Dr Stefan Keil, Ambassador of The Federal Republic of Germany to The Bahamas, signed on behalf of his country.

The signing set the legal framework for the agreement that has no set timeframe or expiration. Both Mr Sears and Dr Keil said the agreement will be very beneficial to both countries.

Mr Sears noted the agreement shows strong commitment to increase tourism from Germany as natives of that country tend to stay longer periods when visiting The Bahamas, and participating in various touristic activities that include the Family Islands.

Although the occasion was focused on the agreement at hand, Mr Sears did not fail to thank Germany for its role in the fight to curtail climate change.

“Excellency it is my pleasure to present you with the fully executed services agreement reflecting the bilateral cooperation between our countries,” Mr Sears said.

“The Bahamas is one of the most vulnerable in terms of global warming and I want to say that we are grateful for the role that Germany has played in COP 26 and from the Paris Convention and the extraordinary commitment that Germany made leading the Group of 20.

“I think it was about 100 million euros that Germany committed to build resilience and risk reduction in terms of the effects of climate change. For us in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas September, first, second and third (are) etched in the mind of our people.”

He was referring to the devastation Hurricane Dorian left in parts of the country in 2019.

Continuing he said, “The commitment of Germany really resonated with us and we want to say that was an act of solidarity with us. We look forward to continuing to strengthen and build the relationship between our respective countries as we try to achieve more sustainability, as we build and rebuild the infrastructure of our country.”

He said starting in 1974 there has been a rich discourse between The Bahamas and Germany - commercial, touristic as well as family because there are many Bahamians living in Germany and as well as Germans living here.

Reflecting on the agreement signed, Mr Sears pointed out how it benefited both countries.

“This relationship has been growing and today represents the culmination in the ease of travel, business and the social interaction between our respective countries,” Mr Sears said. “Of course Bahamian products could more easily be transported to Germany and we consume so many different German products here in The Bahamas from the vehicles, the pharmaceuticals and other cultural products.

“So we celebrate this day and we celebrate the friendship and the deep fraternal bonds between our respective countries. We look forward to a concrete collaboration in our movement towards renewable energy.

“I am at this ministry that manages the public infrastructure. We are about to acquire a fleet of vehicles, bushwhackers and trucks etcetera to superintend the public infrastructure and it is certainly my wish, Excellency, that those vehicles come from Germany.”

Responding to Mr Sears, Ambassador Keil expressed hope that the agreement brings both countries even closer.

“It is a great moment for our two countries to have signed this agreement and it’s not only a technical agreement, but it’s an agreement that will bring together our people and our two governments closer,” he said.

“It is really a very important step and I would say an important chapter in our relationship. It is a pleasure to sign this air traffic agreement.”