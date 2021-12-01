Editorial: Don’T Let Vaccine Go To Waste

THERE are 20,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that could end up being thrown away by the end of the year – what an absolute waste that would be.

Around the world, there are whole countries crying out for access to vaccines – and here we are with doses on the shelf that could wind up being thrown away because people won’t go and get their shots.

Earlier this year, researchers predicted that some of the poorest countries won’t get access to vaccines until 2023. How can we turn up our noses at doses of a vaccine that other nations are still waiting for?

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is even effective after only one dose, so for those who don’t want to get the double shot, it can be one and done.

There’s another possibility too – the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention updated their advice just this week, and say that when it comes to getting a booster shot, you can use any of the COVID vaccines that are authorised, so you could get a Johnson & Johnson booster even if your original jabs were from Moderna or Pfizer. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved for use in the United States, so the CDC advice may not apply there.

But that does give the possibility of opening up the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a booster shot.

Already, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville had suggested that might be something that could be done for people who were immunocompromised or older in age – well, if it’s a case of use it or lose it, open up that booster availability to all with the Johnson & Johnson shots.

Make it easy for people too – make the vaccines available where people live. Set up pop-up clinics to offer jabs in the areas most underserved.

We are in a fortunate position to have vaccines available when so many other countries do not – so let’s make the most of that.

If you still have to get your vaccination at all, then a single shot of Johnson & Johnson can get you fully vaccinated.

If you’re fully vaccinated and enough time has passed that you would be eligible for a booster, let’s make them available and boost our nation’s immunity.

There doesn’t have to be any fault with anyone for this deadline looming – no blame to be pointed on either side, let’s have both political sides speak with one voice on this and say let’s get this done.

Christmas criminals

Today is the first day of December, and across the country, thoughts are turning to Christmas. It’s supposed to be a time of love, and a time of giving – which makes it all the worse that a charity seeking to help those in need has been hit by thieves.

Criminals broke down the door of the Feeding Bain and Grants Town Project, taking a freezer full of meat, two microwaves, a ceiling fan, eggs and more.

The Rev CB Moss now faces a bill of $10,000 to cover the damage.

Who is so heartless as to steal from those who are most in need? Who takes the food out of the mouths of those who are hungry?

There should be no shelter for these criminals, no hiding place. If someone is in your community trying to sell meat or other items taken in the raid, report them to the police. They are no friends of yours. They are no friends of the poor. They are predators, taking what they can with no conscience and no heart. Shame on them. Shame on their actions. Shame them for who they are, because that is what they deserve.

Don’t let these criminals get away with their actions. If you know them, turn them in. Call the police, and make sure those in need get a little comfort for Christmas.