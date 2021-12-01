‘I’Ll Do My Best As Acting Pm’

ACTING Prime Minister Glenys Hanna Martin says she plans to do her best serving as the country’s leader during the next few days.

“(It’s) very weighty and very serious even though it’s just for a fleeting moment in time,” Mrs Hanna Martin told reporters when asked how she felt about the role. “It’s a hefty obligation and I take it very seriously.

“I’ve been sitting in Cabinet now for several terms. This is my third term. This is an awesome experience. I haven’t had it yet. I’m going to go do it now, but I’m very respectful of where faith has brought me and I’ll do my best.”

Mrs Hanna Martin follows in the footsteps of Dame Janet Bostwick, who was the first woman to serve as acting Prime Minister followed by former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt.

On Monday, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis left the country to travel to Barbados to observe the nation’s transition to a republic. Foreign Affairs and Public Service Minister Fred Mitchell and Seabreeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice accompanied Mr Davis who is expected to return to the country on Friday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper departed Nassau for Zurich, Switzerland on Sunday to attend the GAD World Event Airport Development and Finance Forum. His wife Cecillia accompanied him.