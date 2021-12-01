‘I’Ll Do My Best As Acting Pm’

ACTING Prime Minister Glenys Hanna Martin says she plans to do her best serving as the country’s leader during the next few days.
“(It’s) very weighty and very serious even though it’s just for a fleeting moment in time,” Mrs Hanna Martin told reporters when asked how she felt about the role. “It’s a hefty obligation and I take it very seriously.
“I’ve been sitting in Cabinet now for several terms. This is my third term. This is an awesome experience. I haven’t had it yet. I’m going to go do it now, but I’m very respectful of where faith has brought me and I’ll do my best.”
Mrs Hanna Martin follows in the footsteps of Dame Janet Bostwick, who was the first woman to serve as acting Prime Minister followed by former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt.
On Monday, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis left the country to travel to Barbados to observe the nation’s transition to a republic. Foreign Affairs and Public Service Minister Fred Mitchell and Seabreeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice accompanied Mr Davis who is expected to return to the country on Friday.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper departed Nassau for Zurich, Switzerland on Sunday to attend the GAD World Event Airport Development and Finance Forum. His wife Cecillia accompanied him.
Comments
tribanon 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
Mitchell in Barbados to meet and tell Prince Charles that The Bahamas will also soon be seeking to transform itself into a Queenless Republic, and Cooper in Switzerland to open numbered banked accounts.
No need to worry though because Madame Atlas has the enormous weight of The Bahamas on her very capable shoulders. LOL
moncurcool 6 hours ago
When the US President leaves the country does he name someone else as acting President? Is there really such a thing as an acting PM? Guess the operative word is acting. It is a pretend game
tribanon 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
But all of this is to prepare her for one day becoming Governor-General after The Bahamas becomes a Monarchless Republic. LMAO
FrustratedBusinessman 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
As far as I am aware, there is no such procedure in the US for when the President leaves the country. That being said, the VP usually is sworn as acting President when the President undergoes surgery, as recently happened with Biden and Harris.
TalRussell 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
@ComradeMoncurcool, the risks that the Prez or even his vice face any time they travel just outside Washington presents such an increased security risk.
To have them both traveling abroad at the same time is a security risk that most administrations don't take -- that something tragic could happen to both of them, leaving the presidency in the hands of the third in the presidential line of succession. In this case, House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.
Thank you but me think's, we own Popoulaces, would much prefer being temporarily ruled by this Madam. That Madam is goin' require some awakening to abide by new Law and Order before her House's rules the 38 MPs',― Yes?
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Mrs Hanna Martin will do a great job. There are certain inborn qualities that no one can take away. she has those.
Bobsyeruncle 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
inborn = inbred
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
BOTH
