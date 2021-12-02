Pinder Tables Citizenship Proof

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL and South Abaco MP John Pinder II yesterday tabled a certificate confirming the loss of his United States citizenship, which was approved more than a month before the September general election.

The certificate of loss of nationality of the United States was submitted to the US Embassy in Nassau on July 20 and stamped for approval on July 29.

It disclosed that Mr Pinder was born in Denver, Colorado, on January 19, 1983, and he resided in the US from 1999 to 2010.

Mr Pinder now resides at Centreline Road, Hope Town, Abaco.

The certificate further confirms that he acquired US citizenship because of his birth in America, adding his entitlement to Bahamian citizenship came by virtue of being born to Bahamian parents.

The renunciation was carried out in the presence of Danielle Myers Hoke, consul at the Embassy. She certified the certificate.

A separate oath/affirmation of renunciation of nationality of the United States confirmed he was born in the city of Aurora in Colorado.

The oath noted: “A renunciation of the United States nationality/citizenship is effective only upon approval by the US Department of State, but when approved the loss of nationality occurs as of the date the above oath/affirmation was taken.”

Both documents were signed by Mr Pinder and the consul.

As he tabled the document, Mr Pinder, who is also the parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, said: “Recently there has been an article questioning my dual citizenship. This is the same pot that was stirred during my campaign. It was empty then as it is empty now.

“I will tell you this, I have never thought of myself as anything more than Bahamian. Immediately after ratification as PLP Central South standard bearer, I started and then completed the process to (renounce) my other citizenship.

“I table the document and show it was approved July 29, 2021.

“This is serious business we do here in the House of Assembly. The business of the people. I am only here to speak for my fellow Abaconians and help in any way I can for the betterment of The Bahamas. My duty is sound, my loyalty is clear.

“After Dorian I lived in a tent and continued to help my people survive and rebuild while building my house with my two hands. I know firsthand the needs of my fellow Abaconians and never has my purpose been more defined as to bring Central and South Abaco back better than before.”

Last month, Mr Pinder defended himself against allegations that he did not renounce his American citizenship as is required by law when a person runs for public office.

During the general election campaign, there were rumblings from the now opposition Free National Movement on the dual citizenship of Mr Pinder and the fact that he had to renounce his US nationality to be in compliance with Bahamian law.

In November, The Tribune reported that his name did not appear in the US Quarterly Publication of Individuals Who Have Chosen to Expatriate on federalregister.gov. The notice, posted November 15, contains the name of each individual losing United States citizenship “with respect to whom the Secretary received information during the quarter ending September 30, 2021.”

At the time, Mr Pinder said as he had gone through the renouncement exercise in July, his name would not be included on that list.