Extended Vaccine Doses For Immunocompromised Begin Monday

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced that effective Monday, extended dose appointments (not boosters), will be available in New Providence to those that are immunocompromised.

The extended doses will start in Grand Bahama and the Family Islands on Thursday, December 9.

Those eligible for extended doses include persons who have active cancer or ended treatment within the last 12 months; have had an organ transplant; are on chronic dialysis; have HIV with a current CD4 count.

People who want to take advantage of the extended dose are required to present a letter from a doctor confirming that they can receive the extended dose of available vaccines, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said booster shots will be available before the end of the year for people who have completed their primary series of Pfizer or AstraZeneca at least six months ago, and in the case of Johnson and Johnson, two months ago.

“The rollout of booster shots will be conducted in a phased approach similar to the approach taken at the commencement of the vaccination exercise,” a statement issued by the ministry on Friday noted. “Healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and persons over 60 years of age will be eligible in the first phase.”

Further details will be available to the public before the rollout of each phase.