Man Dies After Coconut Grove Shooting

Police are investigating after a man died in hospital following a shooting in Coconut Grove.
According to reports, the man was shot several times on Second Street on Thursday, shortly after noon. He was then taken to hospital by a private vehicle.
Police later made a check of his condition and were informed that he had succumbed to his injuries.
sheeprunner12 21 minutes ago
Murders have hit the roof since PLP got rid of curfew .... Wonder why?????
