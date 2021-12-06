Condolences Sent To Former U.S. Ambassador

THE Free National Movement has sent condolences to a former US Ambassador to The Bahamas whose mother was discovered murdered in her Beverly Hills home on Wednesday.

Beverly Hills police confirmed that Jacqueline Avant, the mother of former US Ambassador Nicole Avant and wife of music icon Clarence Avant, died after being shot at her home that she shared with her husband.

Mrs Avant, 81, was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive the gunshot injury.

Beverly Hills authorities said they received a call just before 2.30am about a shooting in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. When they arrived, police discovered a woman, later identified as Mrs Avant, had been shot. No suspects have been arrested.

The FNM statement read: “The Official Opposition, Free National Movement, sadly extends heartfelt condolences to former United States (US) Ambassador to The Bahamas, Her Excellency Nicole Avant, and her family, on the untimely demise of her mother, Mrs Jacqueline Avant on Wednesday past.

“Ambassador Avant was appointed to The Bahamas in June of 2009 by President Barack Obama and served in that position until November 2011.

“Upon taking office, Ambassador Avant’s leadership was immediately felt in the multi-faceted law enforcement community of The Bahamas with whom she worked tirelessly to counter threats to the US and Bahamian national security.

“Mrs Jacqueline Avant — wife of music executive Clarence Avant — will undoubtedly be missed by her family and the entire Los Angeles community for her generous philanthropic spirit.”

The FNM has written directly to former Ambassador Avant to express its condolences on the passing of her mother.

The deceased has been recognised as an amazing woman, wife, mother and philanthropist. She was a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who made an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community.

On Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell issued condolences about her death on behalf of the government and Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.