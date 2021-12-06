Editorial: Decisions, Decisions On Tackling Omicron

IT IS two years this month since the COVID-19 virus was discovered. That 19 in the name refers to the year in which it was discovered. Since then, we have learned a great deal about the virus itself, but one thing has also become clear – we don’t know what to do about it.

Last week, there was a flurry of activity across the globe as a new variant appeared. Omicron, which sounds like a villain from a sci-fi movie, is the latest version of the virus to appear.

Shutting everything down was the kneejerk response, and there was a rush to ban travel from countries in Africa. Except, as it turned out, the variant was already in plenty of places – it’s just that South Africa found it before other countries.

Here too, we blocked travel from a number of countries – including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

There were dire predictions of what this new variant might do, concerns over new waves of deaths. Here at home, Dr Duane Sands has warned that we must not make the same mistake with Omicron as we did with the Delta strain, and saying we should tighten travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, new FNM leader Michael Pintard says instead of travel restrictions, we should change our testing requirements to require PCR tests rather than the antigen tests, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, 48 to 72 hours prior to travel.

The PLP, meanwhile, came into office on a pledge to tackle COVID with free testing. We still haven’t seen that appear yet, even though they’ve lifted a number of other restrictions.

COVID, meanwhile, has not gone away, and the number of deaths from the virus have now gone past the 700 mark, after another 20 deaths, some dating back as far as September, were reported over the weekend.

Across in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, the top advisor on the virus, sounded hopeful yesterday when he said that the evidence showed that perhaps the new variant might not be as deadly – though we still have to wait for more data.

So here we are, shutting down travel from countries that are good enough to spot the variant in the first place, talking of tightening restrictions, changing restrictions, not putting in promised measures and not even knowing yet if this new variant is more dangerous or not yet. If you’re looking for a coherent plan of action, whose do you choose? We’re not the experts, we don’t know who is right and who is wrong.

What we do know from the past two years is what we have to do individually. People can argue all they like about changes in testing or availability of testing – but we can carry on doing our part. That means wearing masks, using sanitiser, keeping our distance, and remembering we’re doing it all to protect those we love. There would be nothing worse than to know you were responsible for passing on the virus to someone you care about, so keep on being careful.

The answers for what to do about the next variant will come. Until then, we just keep on keeping on.