Gibson Hits Back At Petty Over Water And Sewerage

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson has hit back at recent remarks made by Sylvanus Petty, the newly appointed chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, claiming that his successor’s “new role is above his aptitude”.

At a press conference held last week to announce the corporation’s new board, Mr Petty referred to Mr Gibson, noting that WSC’s recent promotions were decided on by the board and executive staff as, “I am not the former chairman who does everything himself.”

Responding to the remarks, Mr Gibson said he was “astounded” by them.

“I watched with interest as the new chairman of WSC fumbled over himself to mount a cheap, predictable political attack — no doubt because we exposed acts of victimisation, threats and rank attacks being exacted on suspected FNMs or persons who worked along with the last administration,” the former WSC executive chairman said.

“There have been times when our board met anywhere from three to five times per month. At no time did I or the board unilaterally, singularly and/or without the advice and involvement of executive managers make any decisions. The record would reflect that.”

Mr Gibson suggested that Mr Petty become familiar with the rules and regulations of operating WSC. He said he will not stand for Mr Petty impugning his reputation.

“Had he bothered to read the law/rules/policies, he would note that all pivotal decisions of a financial nature and all major decisions must come to the board of directors,” Mr Gibson said. “No person can operate in a silo in that regard.”

He added: “Who didn’t I consult? He falsely asserted that I did everything myself? He knows not of what he speaks.

“I will not have this Sylvanus Petty question my integrity and cast aspersions, nor will I sit idly by as he casts innuendos, spews falsehoods and seeks to get political mileage on myself or the former board. Nothing shady — to use his ill-informed word — was done.

“A few weeks ago, I addressed a number of matters in the inaugural speech of my second term, when I contributed to the debate from the Speech from the Throne.”

Mr Gibson did not shy away from the usual investigations from an incoming government. He advised the new chairman to consult the general manager and check files that were left behind.

“I am happy to hear that he is desirous of getting to the bottom of matters,” he said. “He should read the paperwork on file, speak to the general manager and others who can provide clarity and provide him with insight before making ignorant, unfounded statements.

“One cannot escape responsibility by obfuscating, misleading the public and claiming to be transparent whilst clearly not being transparent. As the immediate past chairman, I can speak to the facts, with the necessary information to prove the same. “It appears Mr Petty has been placed in a role above his aptitude.”

More than 60 people received promotions under Mr Gibson prior to the September general election and upon the incoming government taking office, all those promotions were put on hold.

A source at WSC said the promotions appeared to be campaign orchestrated, but reminded The Tribune that no one knew when former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis planned to call an early election.

Mr Gibson stressed the promotions under his tenure were decided on in consultation.

“Firstly, the then assistant board secretary attended that meeting and took meeting notes — which I have. Secondly, the general manager and the AGM of Family Islands were in that meeting and proffered recommendations for promotions.

“I continue to have the emails, lists and WhatsApp messages from executive members that speak to their recommendations for promotion. Had the chairman bothered to inquire — as opposed to seeking to score cheap political brownie points — he would know that.”

While he said he is determined to defend his actions at WSC, Mr Gibson told The Tribune his real focus is the people of Long Island. He said the new government should stop wasting the people’s time by chasing red herrings.