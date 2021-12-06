Ministry Denies Reports Of Approval Given To Holiday Carnival

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness has denied “false reports on social media” claiming that Health Minister Dr Michael Darville approved the holiday carnival to operate on Clifford Park starting this month until January.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry said the proprietors of the holiday carnival made an application to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to host the popular event.

The ministry said it acknowledged the application and gave recommendations on how to improve COVID-19 protocols that must be carefully implemented at such an event. The ministry said it awaits the proprietors’ response.

The statement also said the ministry reserves the right to revoke any prior approval given for a public event if it is deemed a threat to public health.

In the wake of questions regarding how the carnival’s proprietors brought equipment into the country and began setting up rides at the site ahead of formal approval from health officials, the ministry’s statement noted it has no oversight over the importation of such items.

“It is noteworthy to mention that several members of the public raised concerns about the importation of trailers and amusement park equipment into the country. The public is hereby notified that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has no jurisdiction over the importation or exportation of non-medical items into The Bahamas.

“The public is to be assured that if any event poses a threat to public health, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reserves the right to revoke any previous approvals granted for a public event. Revocation of approvals are determined based on the disease burden in the country, increased cluster cases from an event, and continued breaches to agreed public health measures and strategies to prevent disease transmission.

“The public is encouraged to obtain health information from reliable sources such as the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Prime Minister. Please beware of receiving and/or sharing misinformation about COVID-19 and the Health Services (COVID-19) (Prevention and Management of Community Spread) Rules, 2021. The circulation of misinformation threatens public health efforts and can be harmful to physical and mental health,” the ministry said.