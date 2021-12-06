Teenager Shot Dead By Gunman

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A TEEN was shot dead in the Pinder’s Point area on Friday, less than an hour after the annual Police Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Police Headquarters in Freeport.

Shortly after 8pm, police received a call about a shooting at a local bar in the Pinder’s Point area.

Police said officers went to the scene to investigate.

According to a crime report, initial investigations revealed that a 17-year-old boy was conducting mechanical work in the area. Police said the victim walked across the street when a man with a firearm approached him and discharged several rounds of ammunition in his direction, shooting him multiple times about the body.

EMS personnel were summoned to the scene and found no signs of life. The victim was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead.

This murder comes just weeks following recent murders in the Eight Mile Rock area.

Less than an hour before the shooting, police officers, their families, and the public were at the annual tree lighting at the RBPF complex.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle offered his condolences to the victim’s family.

“First, I offer my condolences to the family who has lost a loved one here tonight,” he said at the scene in Pinder’s Point.

“The police are following some leads in this matter and hopefully will bring this matter to a close very soon. I want to urge members of the public who have any information concerning this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 350-3106 or 911, or 919,” he said.

Following the recent murders in EMR, ASP Rolle said police want to continue to urge the public to find ways to resolve conflicts.

“You have a lot of young men out there who find themselves in possession of illegal firearms, and if persons are aware that these firearms are in these persons’ possession to please contact the nearest police so these guns can come off the street and we can save another life in The Bahamas.”

Meanwhile, police said they want to question Drexton Dominique Belony, 28, of Frobisher Circle, and Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock. They believe he can offer help in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department in Grand Bahama at 350-3109/10.