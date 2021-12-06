Three Rescued But One Drowns As Tug Sinks

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THREE men were rescued while the body of a man who drowned was recovered after a tugboat sank off Sandy Point, Abaco early yesterday morning.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said the incident occurred shortly after 4am in the area of Hole in the Wall.

He said that a 65ft tugboat with four men on board was en route from New Providence to Cooper’s Town, Abaco, when it began to experience mechanical problems.

The captain made a distress call when the vessel started to take on water and sink, resulting in the four men abandoning the vessel.

The United States Coast Guard located the men and dropped rafts, along with a radio set to them.

ASP Rolle said that BASRA, a private aircraft, and a private vessel also assisted in the rescue. Three survivors and one deceased male were recovered.

All of the men were taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic for medical attention. The deceased male was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

Mr Rolle said investigations are continuing into the incident.