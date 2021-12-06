Union Backs Strachan For University Role

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@ tribunemedia.net

THE Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas is supporting Dr Ian Strachan as the next president of the University of The Bahamas.

Current president Dr Rodney Smith is set to retire in mid-2022 after having what many term a tumultuous relationship with UTEB over matters of alleged lack of transparency and accountability.

In August, UTEB officials were up in arms over allegations that Dr Smith was lobbying to remain at the helm of the university even though he is almost 70 years old.

Dr Smith also came under fire from the union for the hiring of Iraq-born Professor Sarim Al-Zubaidy to the role of executive vice president, as union officials felt a Bahamian should occupy that position.

UTEB’s president, Daniel Thompson, at the time, showed concern that Professor Al-Zubaidy was a de facto future president, who would ultimately become the acting president of UB upon Dr Smith’s departure – a position, union officials said, he was never interviewed for.

Mr Thompson said, “With regards to the appointment of a new president at UB, UTEB supports the view that the Bahamian finalist Dr Ian Strachan should be chosen.

“We are advised that the former Minnis Administration refused to make an announcement before the elections because they felt their selection was toxic. Now that we are in a new era, the Davis Administration should approve someone consistent with their ideals.”

The union has been known over the years to agitate for Bahamians to be at the helm of tertiary education facilities, including the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute which is headed by Canadian Dr Robert Robertson.

The other candidates for UB president are Dr Erik Rolland and Sir Anthony Seldon. Dr Strachan is the only Bahamian in the group. He currently heads UB’s northern campus.

“As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s 50th anniversary, a qualified Bahamian ought to lead our institution,” Mr Thompson added.

“The current president retires in seven months, having been rejected for a new contract by all stakeholders at the academy, including the Presidential Search Committee and the Board of Trustees. There were three finalists during the presidential search. Dr Strachan was one of the finalists.

“Dr Ian Strachan is campus president at UB North and has demonstrated great leadership and integrity throughout his time at UB as a student, an employee, a scholar, a teacher, an administrator and a community influencer.”

In October, UB’s board of trustees released a statement saying it concluded its search for the next UB president after an “overwhelming majority” reached the same decision on the school’s next successor.

The statement said an announcement on the new appointment was delayed because of the 2021 general election and change in government. It noted that the announcement would be made soon.

Mr Thompson said Dr Strachan is a role model for all workers and students at UB and the wider Bahamian society. He said on the international stage, Dr Strachan’s name and reputation is impeccable.