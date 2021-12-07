Brave’S ‘New Day’ For All Workers

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has revealed the government has finalised its national policy on labour relations which includes a comprehensive review of the Minimum Wage Act and an increase in the national minimum wage.
Speaking at the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) launch and signing of the Decent Work Country Programme yesterday, Mr Davis said the execution of the memorandum of understanding signifies the government’s commitment to social dialogue and “our steadfast desire to work with our social partners in national development”.
He restated his administration supports “organised labour” as through this vehicle “we could best achieve what is best for the common good”.
“I’m extremely pleased to advise that my government, pursuant to the National Tripartite Council, has finalised its national policy on national and labour relations. This historic policy includes the adoption of The Bahamas Decent Work Country Programme 2021... the adoption of a national child labour policy, a ratification of ILO convention 15.9 regarding vocational, rehabilitation and employment for disabled persons, establishment of a National Productivity Council, enactment of legislation to establish a liveable wage and a comprehensive review of the Minimum Wage Act and an increase in a national minimum wage.
“And, of course, we intend to amend the laws to cause the Industrial Tribunal to ensure that their decisions are more efficiently enforced.”
Labour Minister Keith Bell noted previously outside of Cabinet that a reasonable “workable” wage for Bahamian workers is “coming very soon.”
He said: “We had a meeting with the unions this morning and the. . .Prime Minister addressed the unions directly and indicated that this is a government which has heard their concerns, their issues and at this morning’s meeting at Cabinet we intend to address a number of those matters. I cannot speak too much about it because I don’t want to pre-empt anything the Prime Minister would want to address today.”
The Progressive Liberal Party’s 10-point plan in its Blueprint for Change includes a promise of a reduction of VAT and the recommendation to the National Tripartite Council that it move towards a minimum wage of $250 per week.
Comments
bahamianson 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
what a pickle! People are getting a raise just because, and the shop owner has to pay for it. If her / his prices go up, the customer complains. For every action , there is a reaction. What a mess the country is in.
Proguing 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
2022 will see an explosion of inflation
tribanon 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Not to mention an explosion in unemployment.
TalRussell 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Rumour has it that de Guardian's talkie radio station's brass is in de midst of moving-in ex BAIC manager from sitting in his vehicle be calling-in to radio talk shows.to into de studio where Comrade Anthon Thompson is now slated as De Revolutions' Talkie Show's permanent co-host, and everything else like this and that cause more listeners' goin' tune-in they's chance to get to listen in on an in-studio crash and burn is about happen between show's two hosts, ― Yes?
John 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Firstly, just like the workers, businesses are also in recovery mode. Some still will not make it beyond December and if Brave chooses to increase their operating overhead by increasing labor costs, many will have no reason to come back.
. Secondly why the mad rush to raise the minimum wage? INFLATION is a bigger problem than minimum wage and GOVERNMENT is the biggest contributor to inflation. They are too hogging too much revenue in taxes. Government increased taxes by over 60% in 2017 and labor not long before that. And it is the small businesses that are being forced off the playground.
. . Governments best measures is to try maintain the status quo for businesses for now if it cannot improve the economic conditions under which they operate. Then after a year or so it will be better able to justify a need for an increased minimum wage and how much of an increase.
joeblow 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
... thanks for contributing to inflation and increased unemployment 'Brave'. Thanks for increasing the cost of the tourism product during this recession. Seems these guys know nothing about economic principles. Sad!
Bigrocks 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Well I guess there will be staff thining, rise in unemployment, and more folks getting paid to stay home by Government with printed money. Where do I sign up?
realfreethinker 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
This new day government is just winging it. They obviously did not have a "real" plan for governing. We are really screwed
SP 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
What the hell are you people whining about? Have any of you actually gone to a food store recently? Food prices are skyrocketing. Groceries for a family of 5 cost upwards of $500.00 a week!
How the hell is anyone expected to live on $250.00 a week? It is no surprise Bahamians are driven to stealing whatever they can to supplement their income.
Instead of standing around talking absolute crap about "shock treatment", the government needs to focus on vocational training and getting rid of 30,000+ non-essential ex-pat blue collar workers that are holding average paying jobs that low skilled Bahamians can do now.
It is easy to understand why 70% of the electorate did not vote for either of these clown parties!
bahamianson 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Groceries for a.family of 5. See,.that is the problem rigjt there. Just.because i can have 10 children doesnt mean i am going to. We need to think about ojr situation in the bahamas and the.amount of children we can afford. Any m
joeblow 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
I would always tell employees that I pay for the value they bring to a position, NOT for their responsibilities. If you want more pay, bring more value, simple. The government will cause more layoffs and employees who have responsibilities will have to do more work for basically the same pay. The employer will not lose, the customers and employees will!
tribanon 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Required pay and benefits goes up, but the quality/education of new F- hirees coming out of our failed public education system goes down. Go figure!
