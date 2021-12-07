Brave’S ‘New Day’ For All Workers

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has revealed the government has finalised its national policy on labour relations which includes a comprehensive review of the Minimum Wage Act and an increase in the national minimum wage.

Speaking at the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) launch and signing of the Decent Work Country Programme yesterday, Mr Davis said the execution of the memorandum of understanding signifies the government’s commitment to social dialogue and “our steadfast desire to work with our social partners in national development”.

He restated his administration supports “organised labour” as through this vehicle “we could best achieve what is best for the common good”.

“I’m extremely pleased to advise that my government, pursuant to the National Tripartite Council, has finalised its national policy on national and labour relations. This historic policy includes the adoption of The Bahamas Decent Work Country Programme 2021... the adoption of a national child labour policy, a ratification of ILO convention 15.9 regarding vocational, rehabilitation and employment for disabled persons, establishment of a National Productivity Council, enactment of legislation to establish a liveable wage and a comprehensive review of the Minimum Wage Act and an increase in a national minimum wage.

“And, of course, we intend to amend the laws to cause the Industrial Tribunal to ensure that their decisions are more efficiently enforced.”

Labour Minister Keith Bell noted previously outside of Cabinet that a reasonable “workable” wage for Bahamian workers is “coming very soon.”

He said: “We had a meeting with the unions this morning and the. . .Prime Minister addressed the unions directly and indicated that this is a government which has heard their concerns, their issues and at this morning’s meeting at Cabinet we intend to address a number of those matters. I cannot speak too much about it because I don’t want to pre-empt anything the Prime Minister would want to address today.”

The Progressive Liberal Party’s 10-point plan in its Blueprint for Change includes a promise of a reduction of VAT and the recommendation to the National Tripartite Council that it move towards a minimum wage of $250 per week.