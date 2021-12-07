Scholarship Gift From Fraternity

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A GRAND Bahama student was awarded a $500 scholarship for winning the Kappa Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s annual essay competition.

The winning student was Angel Percentie, of Bishop Michael Eldon High School.

NT Knowles, chapter president, said Angel is the recipient of the $500 Najee Culmer Scholarship Award, named in honour of a member of their local chapter who had died.

He said the chapter hosts an essay competition annually during Achievement Week, which is a nationally mandated programme implemented by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

There were 11 entrants this year.

Mr Knowles said the winner from each chapter competes in a district competition where all district winners compete, and an international winner is selected.

“For us in Grand Bahama, she was the winner for our chapter, and she has the opportunity, if she wins the district level, to win an additional $500,” he said.

According to Mr Knowles, at the national level the scholarship awards for first place is $5,000; $3,000 for second place; $2,000 for third place; and $1,000 for fourth place.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity observed its Founder’s Day on November 17. The fraternity was founded on the campus of Howard University on November 17, 1911, by four young men.

Mr Knowles said Achievement Week is held during the week of Founder’s Day.

“We want to bring more awareness to the Achievement Week programme for Omega Psi Phi and our founders. We want to link it to the fact that we have a commitment towards scholarship and emphasise the essay competition,” he stated.

Angel, a 12-grade student at BMEHS, was surprised when she learned she won the essay competition.

“I decided to compete in the essay competition because I was familiar with the topic due to my prior job experiences over the summer and later as a freelance beta reader for international clients,” she said.

She gained a lot of global exposure and worked with customers in Japan, Africa, and elsewhere, which she incorporated in her essay.

“I was surprised when I got the call that I had won,” she said. “I think it is great that Omega Psi Phi is giving young people an opportunity to express themselves about current topics and the chance to win scholarships.”

Shakaba Hudson, 16, and Clinique Robinson, also of BMEHS, were also among the entrants.

“When I read the topic, it intrigued me and it encouraged me to think about the reasons why young people should shift their mindset toward self-employment,” Shakaba said.

She said the scholarships awarded by the fraternity are very beneficial for students. “I feel it is a very good initiative because every little help counts, and I am happy that it is an annual thing,” she added.

As part of Achievement Week, Mr Knowles added the fraternity also pushed some of their health initiatives, partnering with the Grand Bahama Health Services with diabetes screenings.

The fraternity’s next main social action initiative is their youth mentorship programme for young men in January 2022.