Man Dies After Shooting On Spence Street

As of Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead on Spence Street on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the man was with a group at around 9pm when he was shot several times by the occupant of a small vehicle which had approached them.

Police on their way to the scene stopped a speeding truck and saw the victim in the truck’s bed. He was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries.

