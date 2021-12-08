Man Dies After Shooting On Spence Street

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead on Spence Street on Tuesday night.
According to reports, the man was with a group at around 9pm when he was shot several times by the occupant of a small vehicle which had approached them.
Police on their way to the scene stopped a speeding truck and saw the victim in the truck’s bed. He was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries.
