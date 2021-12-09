‘Confusion’ Over Carnival Opening

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said his successor, Philip “Brave” Davis, and Health Minister Dr Michael Darville are at odds and contradicting each other over the Christmas Carnival.

Joseph Alberts, manager and coordinator of Midways by McCafferty Enterprises, told reporters this week his group had received permission from the Prime Minister to bring and operate its yearly amusement park.

However, Dr Darville on Tuesday said health officials are still reviewing the event’s requirements for operation, saying approval has not been given to date. He said the group still has some outstanding matters to address.

Yesterday, Dr Minnis accused Mr Davis of behaving like a dictator who is ignoring the Ministry of Health.

“The Prime Minister and the Minister of Health are speaking two different languages,” Dr Minnis told reporters at the House of Assembly. “Obviously the Minister of Health is unaware that the approval had already been given and it had to be given a long time ago in order for the mobilisation of equipment and supplies to commence.

“So one has to ask the question. The Prime Minister really is acting dictatorial because his minister don’t know. One has to ask the question whether or not his other Cabinet ministers knew and if the other Cabinet ministers knew what it meant is that they basically pushed the Minister of Health aside because he obviously don’t know what’s going on, it’s already been approved.

“So the Prime Minister is acting not only as a dictator but as the ultimate, most competent authority moving forward. So these are matters and it places the Minister of Health in a very, very precarious position but the Prime Minister must answer when was the approval given and has approval also been given not only for New Providence, but for the remainder of the Family Islands? The Prime Minister is acting ultra vires. The Prime Minister is acting independent of the Minister of Health and the Ministry of Health. He is acting as the ultimate dictator that makes all decisions. Has he fired the Minister of Health and not officially informed him yet?”

Mr Alberts told this newspaper carnival operators are preparing to open tomorrow.