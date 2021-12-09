Darville: I’Ll Speak To Sandilands For Those In Need

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said he would speak to administrators at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre to see if something can be done to help individuals who are in dire need of admission to the facility.

While speaking on the sidelines of the Governor General’s visit to the facility, the minister was asked about Sandiland’s moratorium on admissions and whether there is a view to change it to allow for new admissions.

Dr Darville answered: “That question is a difficult question for me to answer. I would have to speak to the administrator because I really do not know the capacity and what the bed arrangements presently are at the facility, but is a concern because there are people out there who need services at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. But because of the pandemic it’s important for us to execute proper protocols at the facility to prevent the possibility of transmission in person-to-person spread.

“So I would speak to (the) administration to see exactly if some of those protocols could be looked into so that we could be able to help more individuals that are in dire need for admission.”

It was noted the team at Sandilands has, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, vaccinated patients and now has an overall vaccination rate among patients of 57 percent. The geriatric hospital management team has worked also on vaccination rates among patients in this age group and today geriatrics have a 90.2 percent vaccination rate.

Dr Darville also said there is a lot more work to do to address mental health in the country. Thus, he is committed to begin to look at the Mental Health Act which he described as a “dated piece of legislation that needs immediate attention”.

During the visit Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith made a call to break the stigma around mental health.

“The time has now come for us as a nation to bring the stigma of mental (health issues) to an end. We must stop the discrimination against those with mental health (issues) and instead provide them with the same care, the same compassion and the same dignity that we give our family members who suffer with any other common illness,” he said.